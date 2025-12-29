Stocks to Watch Today: Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Lenskart, Punjab National Bank, Ola Electric, Vedanta, Timex Group India, Suzlon Energy In focus On December 29

Stock to Watch Today: Good Morning, Reader!

Dalal Street is going to start on a cautiously optimistic note on Monday, December 29, with the GIFT Nifty showing a slight gain for the NSE Nifty 50. As per the futures contract trading at 8:15 AM, it was showing a rise of 36 points, or 0.14%, at 26,096, which indicated that Indian equities were going to open more easily and calmly rather than in a very aggressive manner.

The worldwide signs are still mixed, keeping the market sentiment neutral. Among the Asia-Pacific markets, South Korea’s KOSPI stood high with a solid 1.34% hike, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng crawled up by 0.61%, indicating the presence of selective buying. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined by 0.46%, which reflected investors being reminded that caution is still part of the morning mood.

The commodities sector gave a little shine to early trade, with silver as the main story after it hit an uncharted high of $82.67 an ounce during the day. The white metal was up by 0.44% at $77.7, indicating that there is still strong demand from investors for precious metals.

In terms of specific stocks, Coforge will be the centre of attraction after revealing plans to buy Encora US by the end of Q2 FY27, with the money to be raised through a qualified institutional placement. Punjab National Bank is also in the limelight after unveiling a ₹2,434 crore loan fraud involving SREI companies, although the fact that the entire amount has been provisioned for might give investors some comfort.

Stocks to Watch Today (December 29, 2025)

Information Technology

Coforge: Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Encora for ₹17,032.6 crore (enterprise value: $2.35 billion). Board approved fund-raising of up to $550 million via QIP to repay Encora’s term loan.

Banking & Financial Services

Punjab National Bank: Reported a ₹2,434 crore borrowal fraud to RBI against former promoters of SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infrastructure Finance; entire amount already provided for.

Timex Group India: Promoter Timex Group Luxury Watches BV to sell an 8.93% stake via OFS on December 29, 30 at a floor price of ₹275 per share.

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust: WhiteOak Capital MF bought 1.17 crore units (2.57%) for ₹70.5 crore; JC Flowers ARC sold 1.2 crore units (2.63%).

Metals & Mining

Vedanta: Declared successful bidder for the Depo Graphite, Vanadium block, strengthening its critical minerals portfolio.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: President, Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigned, effective December 31.

Sigachi Industries: MD & CEO Amit Raj Sinha remanded on December 27 in connection with the Hyderabad unit fire probe; Deputy Group CEO Lijo Stephen Chacko to oversee operations; board meeting on December 31 to consider NCD issuance.

Power, Energy & Renewables

Suzlon Energy: Vivek Srivastava resigned as CEO , WTG Division, effective December 26.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: Bagged EPC order worth ₹725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for a 250 MWac solar PV project.

Vikran Engineering: Accepted LOAs for 45.75 MW AC grid-connected solar PV projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Infrastructure & Construction

Ceigall India: Arm received a letter of award worth ₹1,089 crore from MP Road Development Corporation.

NBCC (India): Settled long-pending land dispute with GNCTD; to receive perpetual lease for 21.23 acres in Ghitorni, Delhi.

Diamond Power Projects: Received a ₹66.18 crore order from Hild Projects Private Limited.

Automobile & Components

Thai Casting: Secured an order worth ₹12.43 crore for automotive and non-automotive components.

Retail & Consumer

Lenskart Solutions: Subsidiary approved incorporation of a new UK arm, Stellio Ventures UK.

Ravelcare: NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Navbharat Investment Opportunities Fund, and promoter Vineet Arora acquired shares via bulk deals.

Hospitality

Viceroy Hotels: Shareholders approved acquisition of SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts for ₹206 crore.

Industrial & Engineering

Lloyds Enterprises: Entered loan agreements worth ₹361 crore to fund warrant conversion of Lloyds Metals and Energy; subsidiary Lloyds Engineering Works to acquire remaining 12% stake in Techno Industries, raising ownership to 100%.

Avantel: Received a ₹4.16 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence for CAMC of Satcom equipment.

Shipping

The Great Eastern Shipping Company: Contracted to sell VLGC Jag Vishnu; delivery expected in Q4 FY26.

Corporate Actions / Market Updates

Stylam Industries: Aica Kogyo announced an open offer to acquire up to 26% stake at ₹2,250 per share.

Caspian Corporate Services: Stock trades ex-date for consolidation of shares.

Sammaan Capital: Stock in F&O ban.

(With Inputs)

