Stock Market Holidays 2026: Mark Your Calendar As NSE Announces 2026 Trading Holidays

Stock Market Holidays In 2026: What Traders Should Keep Marked In Red

If you were under the impression that markets were permanently open, 2026 will serve as a reminder that they do take time off. The NSE’s holiday schedule indicates that the Indian stock market will be closed for 15 trading days next year. Besides that, there will be an additional four holidays that fall on weekends, when the markets are already closed.

However, in a twist of fate, major holidays like Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Independence Day, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan will all fall on weekends, great for personal plans, but a disappointment if you were counting on a trading break.

March will be the most laid-back month on Dalal Street with three holidays, followed by April and May, which will have two holidays each. So, dear traders, mark your calendars wisely, the market may halt, but planning never should.

Complete List Of NSE Trading Holidays In 2026

Month Date Holiday January January 26 Republic Day March March 3 Holi March March 26 Shri Ram Navami March March 31 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April April 3 Good Friday April April 14 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May May 1 Maharashtra Day May May 28 Bakri Id June June 26 Muharram September September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi October October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October October 20 Dussehra November November 10 Diwali / Balipratipada November November 26 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December December 25 Christmas

Stock Market Wrap: Benchmarks Move Down on Friday, Nonetheless Close Week in the Green

The Indian stock market ended the day lower on Friday, December 26, as global market cues remained mixed. The Sensex came down 367 points, equivalent to 0.43%, to settle at 85,041.45. Likewise, the Nifty 50 declined by 100 points, or 0.38%, closing at 26,042.30. Pressure in the broader markets was reflected in the BSE Midcap index, which decreased by 0.18%, and the Smallcap index, which lost 0.34%.

When looking at it from a distance, the situation is not as bad as it seemed at first. Despite the Friday dip, the benchmarks posted modest weekly gains. The week ended December 26 saw the Sensex rise by 112 points (0.13%), snapping a two-week losing streak, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.30%, ending a three-week downtrend. To sum up, sentiment on Friday was dampened, but the week still gave investors a cautious sigh of relief.

