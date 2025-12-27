LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What's Next for Investors?

Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

Silver prices hit an all-time high, driven by strong global cues and industrial demand. With sharp yearly gains and a bullish 2026 outlook, investors weigh high returns against volatility.

Silver Price Today
Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 27, 2025 13:34:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

Silver Rate Today Reaches Peak Point Of All Time

The silver market is having its best moment! In the national capital, the price of silver per kg reached a new high of ₹2,36,350, yesterday witnessing a remarkable rise of ₹9,350 just for one day.

The rally, which is backed by positive global factors, has no signs of ceasing, and both investors and traders have their eyes glued to their screens. Only a few days ago, Wednesday, silver was at ₹2,27,000 per kg. In the past four trading sessions, it has gained ₹32,250, or 15.8%, starting from ₹2,04,100 per kg since December 19. The rise of the white metal is difficult to overlook, whether you are an experienced investor or just curious about the market, time to pay attention, or you may be missing the sparkle!

Precious Metals Performance: Silver And Gold Trends

Category Details
Global Silver Market Trends Spot silver surged past $75 per ounce for the first time in overseas trade, jumping $3.72 (5.18%) to reach a record high of $75.63 per ounce.
Silver’s Yearly Performance On a calendar-year basis, silver jumped ₹1,46,650 (163.5%), rising from ₹89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024.
Gold’s Yearly Performance Gold prices surged ₹63,350 (80.24%), rising from ₹78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

Silver Outlook for 2026: Ready For Another Sparkle?

According to market professionals, silver’s saga is going to continue long into 2026. Not only that, but silver could still be around 18% more expensive than today owing to strengthening global economies and rising demand for the white metal in the tech, solar power, and manufacturing sectors. That’s the positive side.

The negative side? Silver’s temperament is unpredictable. In case of a recession, industrial demand for silver usually drops faster than gold, and price volatility can be considerable. Yet, the situation can still be seen partly as a safety net due to the smaller market size and limited supply, which provide strong long-term backing. Silver could be an option for investors who like a little risk with their profit.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold…
First published on: Dec 27, 2025 1:34 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

