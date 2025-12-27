Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

Silver Rate Today Reaches Peak Point Of All Time

The silver market is having its best moment! In the national capital, the price of silver per kg reached a new high of ₹2,36,350, yesterday witnessing a remarkable rise of ₹9,350 just for one day.

The rally, which is backed by positive global factors, has no signs of ceasing, and both investors and traders have their eyes glued to their screens. Only a few days ago, Wednesday, silver was at ₹2,27,000 per kg. In the past four trading sessions, it has gained ₹32,250, or 15.8%, starting from ₹2,04,100 per kg since December 19. The rise of the white metal is difficult to overlook, whether you are an experienced investor or just curious about the market, time to pay attention, or you may be missing the sparkle!

Precious Metals Performance: Silver And Gold Trends

Category Details Global Silver Market Trends Spot silver surged past $75 per ounce for the first time in overseas trade, jumping $3.72 (5.18%) to reach a record high of $75.63 per ounce. Silver’s Yearly Performance On a calendar-year basis, silver jumped ₹1,46,650 (163.5%), rising from ₹89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024. Gold’s Yearly Performance Gold prices surged ₹63,350 (80.24%), rising from ₹78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

Silver Outlook for 2026: Ready For Another Sparkle?