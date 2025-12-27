Will Silver Shine In 2026? White Metal Sparks Market Frenzy After Hitting All-Time High; What’s Next for Investors?

Silver Rate Today Reaches Peak Point Of All Time
The silver market is having its best moment! In the national capital, the price of silver per kg reached a new high of ₹2,36,350, yesterday witnessing a remarkable rise of ₹9,350 just for one day.
The rally, which is backed by positive global factors, has no signs of ceasing, and both investors and traders have their eyes glued to their screens. Only a few days ago, Wednesday, silver was at ₹2,27,000 per kg. In the past four trading sessions, it has gained ₹32,250, or 15.8%, starting from ₹2,04,100 per kg since December 19. The rise of the white metal is difficult to overlook, whether you are an experienced investor or just curious about the market, time to pay attention, or you may be missing the sparkle!
Precious Metals Performance: Silver And Gold Trends
|Category
|Details
|Global Silver Market Trends
|Spot silver surged past $75 per ounce for the first time in overseas trade, jumping $3.72 (5.18%) to reach a record high of $75.63 per ounce.
|Silver’s Yearly Performance
|On a calendar-year basis, silver jumped ₹1,46,650 (163.5%), rising from ₹89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024.
|Gold’s Yearly Performance
|Gold prices surged ₹63,350 (80.24%), rising from ₹78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.
Silver Outlook for 2026: Ready For Another Sparkle?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.