Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India continued their strong upward momentum, hitting fresh all-time highs for the sixth straight day. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 27, 2025. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 27, 2025 12:47:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continued their strong upward momentum, hitting fresh all-time highs for the sixth straight day. The sustained rally reflects robust global demand, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven buying, as investors increasingly turn to gold amid market volatility and economic concerns. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 27, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Saturday, December 27. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 14,122
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,945
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,592

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,182 ₹13,000 ₹10,850
Mumbai ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592
Delhi ₹14,137 ₹12,960 ₹10,607
Kolkata ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592
Bangalore ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592
Hyderabad ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592
Kerala ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592
Pune ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592
Vadodara ₹14,127 ₹12,950 ₹10,597
Ahmedabad ₹14,127 ₹12,950 ₹10,597

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,740 ₹27,400 ₹2,74,000
Mumbai ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
Delhi ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
Kolkata ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
Bangalore ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
Hyderabad ₹2,740 ₹27,400 ₹2,74,000
Kerala ₹2,740 ₹27,400 ₹2,74,000
Pune ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
Vadodara ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000
First published on: Dec 27, 2025 12:47 PM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS