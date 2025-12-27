Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continued their strong upward momentum, hitting fresh all-time highs for the sixth straight day. The sustained rally reflects robust global demand, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven buying, as investors increasingly turn to gold amid market volatility and economic concerns. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 27, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Saturday, December 27.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 14,122

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,945

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,592

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹14,182 ₹13,000 ₹10,850 Mumbai ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592 Delhi ₹14,137 ₹12,960 ₹10,607 Kolkata ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592 Bangalore ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592 Hyderabad ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592 Kerala ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592 Pune ₹14,122 ₹12,945 ₹10,592 Vadodara ₹14,127 ₹12,950 ₹10,597 Ahmedabad ₹14,127 ₹12,950 ₹10,597

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,740 ₹27,400 ₹2,74,000 Mumbai ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000 Delhi ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000 Kolkata ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000 Bangalore ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000 Hyderabad ₹2,740 ₹27,400 ₹2,74,000 Kerala ₹2,740 ₹27,400 ₹2,74,000 Pune ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000 Vadodara ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,510 ₹25,100 ₹2,51,000