Gold and Silver Price Today on 27 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continued their strong upward momentum, hitting fresh all-time highs for the sixth straight day. The sustained rally reflects robust global demand, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven buying, as investors increasingly turn to gold amid market volatility and economic concerns. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 27, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Saturday, December 27.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 14,122
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,945
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,592
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹14,182
|₹13,000
|₹10,850
|Mumbai
|₹14,122
|₹12,945
|₹10,592
|Delhi
|₹14,137
|₹12,960
|₹10,607
|Kolkata
|₹14,122
|₹12,945
|₹10,592
|Bangalore
|₹14,122
|₹12,945
|₹10,592
|Hyderabad
|₹14,122
|₹12,945
|₹10,592
|Kerala
|₹14,122
|₹12,945
|₹10,592
|Pune
|₹14,122
|₹12,945
|₹10,592
|Vadodara
|₹14,127
|₹12,950
|₹10,597
|Ahmedabad
|₹14,127
|₹12,950
|₹10,597
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,740
|₹27,400
|₹2,74,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
|Delhi
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,740
|₹27,400
|₹2,74,000
|Kerala
|₹2,740
|₹27,400
|₹2,74,000
|Pune
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,510
|₹25,100
|₹2,51,000
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.