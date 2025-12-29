LIVE TV
Home > Business > Grab Your Seats! Air India Express ‘Pay Day Sale’ Offer Ends January 1, 2026 – Book Your Flights NOW

Air India Express launches 'Pay Day Sale' with fares from ₹1,950 domestic and ₹5,590 international. Offers include discounted baggage, loyalty perks, zero convenience fees, flexible payments, and student, senior, and military benefits.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 29, 2025 16:06:40 IST

Air India Express launched its monthly ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic routes starting from ₹1,950 and international network starting from ₹5,590 on Monday, said Air India Express in its release.

According to Air India Express, flight bookings at these special fares are open on the airline’s website and mobile app, as well as on all major booking channels, until 1st January 2026. 

Additionally, travellers can book zero check-in baggage on fares starting at ₹1,850 for domestic routes and at ₹5,355 for international routes. The special fares are valid for domestic travel from January 12 to October 10, 2026, and for international travel from January 12 to October 31, 2026.

 

Air India further noted that Lite fares also include discounted check-in baggage rates: ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights. The airline also offers zero convenience fees on all bookings made through its mobile app.

 

According to the release, the airline’s website provides various deals for loyalty members, including 25% off Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot Meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services.

 

The release said that members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can also enjoy an additional discount of up to ₹250 on flight bookings made on the airline’s own website and mobile app. Business Class seats are available on over 40 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

 

The airline also offers special promotions, including discounted fares and benefits, on its website and mobile app for students, seniors, members of the armed forces, and their dependents, aiming to provide a wide range of benefits for flyers. Additionally, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans. 

 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 4:06 PM IST
