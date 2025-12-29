LIVE TV
Unstoppable Silver Rally: ₹2.5 Lakh And Rising – What You Must Know Before Investing In India

Unstoppable Silver Rally: ₹2.5 Lakh And Rising – What You Must Know Before Investing In India

Silver Rate Today: Silver prices in India soar past ₹2.5 lakh, marking record-breaking momentum. Investors explore physical, digital, and ETF options amid global bullish trends, creating excitement and reshaping the precious metals market.

Unstoppable Silver Rally: ₹2.5 Lakh And Rising – What You Must Know Before Investing In India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 29, 2025 14:07:37 IST

Unstoppable Silver Rally: ₹2.5 Lakh And Rising – What You Must Know Before Investing In India

Silver Rate Today: Prices Surge Beyond Imagination!

The silver market is at an all-time high! Today, the metal surged over 6% on the MCX, breaking the ₹2.5 lakh mark with a sensational jump. The global silver price also hit $80 per ounce before a slight retreat, highlighting the tremendous interest of investors. Traders and investors are stunned, asking if this is just the beginning of a rally like no other.

From careful savers to bold speculators, everyone is glued to the charts as the rising silver price challenges expectations and reshapes the market.

Record-Breaking Momentum In India

In a row, the white metal has impressed investors for the sixth consecutive day by reaching an unprecedented price of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram in the futures market at MCX. People in the trading business are talking about it and wondering, “What is the limit?” The strong trends worldwide and the never-ending demand from investors are the reasons why the price is still rising, making silver the market’s most significant attraction.

Whether you are a careful person keeping your money in the bank or a daring one trading in the stock market, it is almost impossible not to notice this sparkling price rise and ask yourself: are you prepared to get on the silver bandwagon?

How To Invest In Silver In India: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Buy Physical Silver

Physical silver remains the traditional choice for Indian investors. You can purchase silver coins, bars, or jewelry.

  • Why it’s popular: Silver holds emotional, cultural, and religious significance, often used during festivals, weddings, or as a gift. It also doubles as a store of wealth.

  • Considerations: Storing physical silver requires safe space, and there is always a risk of theft or loss. Additionally, making charges on jewelry are non-recoverable if sold later. Despite these drawbacks, physical silver provides tangible ownership that many investors value.

2. Invest in Digital Silver

Digital silver is the modern, hassle-free way to invest. Various online platforms allow you to buy small or fractional quantities that are safely stored with a custodian.

  • Advantages: Convenient for first-time investors, avoids storage worries, and can be purchased in small amounts.

  • Risks: Regulatory oversight is limited, so it’s better suited for short-term investments.

3. Silver ETFs and Mutual Funds

For a secure and liquid investment, consider silver ETFs or mutual funds. These funds primarily invest in physical silver or silver-linked instruments.

  • Standards: They follow LBMA norms (30 kg bars of 99.9% purity), ensuring quality and reliability.

  • Flexibility: The Net Asset Value (NAV) is calculated daily, letting you buy or sell silver at market hours, making it easier to capitalize on price fluctuations.

Tips for Smart Investing

  • Diversify your silver investments across physical, digital, and ETF options.

  • Monitor the global silver price trends regularly.

  • Decide on your investment horizon: long-term wealth creation vs. short-term gains.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 2:07 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: digital silvermcx silverphysical silversilver in Indiasilver investmentsilver pricesilver rate today

Unstoppable Silver Rally: ₹2.5 Lakh And Rising – What You Must Know Before Investing In India

QUICK LINKS