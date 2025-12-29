Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Silver Rate Today: Shimmering Rally Surpasses ₹2,50,000 On MCX
Silver is grabbing the attention! The precious metal not only reached the maximum price but also set a new record. It was on the MCX, where March futures hit ₹254,174 per kg. And by 9:40 AM, silver’s trading was at ₹251,746, with an increase of a remarkable ₹11,959 or 4.99%, showing no reduction in its upward trend.
Investors are suddenly captivated by silver, and it is not difficult to understand why. The escalated industrial consumption, from solar panels to electric vehicles, and the increase in safe – haven flows because of global uncertainties have been making silver shine brighter than ever. The market is already talking about upward momentum continuing until 2026, which makes silver one of the most thrilling commodities to follow. No matter what category you fall under, either a cautious trader or a daring investor, it is really difficult to overlook the marvelous performance of silver. So, keep your eyes open for this shining star, it might be the one that will change the course of your portfolio.
