Home > Business > Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Silver Prices rallies past ₹2,50,000 on MCX, driven by supply deficit, industrial boom, safe-haven flows, and global momentum, outperforming gold and top companies, with bullish outlook continuing into 2026.

Silver Price Today
Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 29, 2025 11:04:45 IST

Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Silver Rate Today: Shimmering Rally Surpasses ₹2,50,000 On MCX

Silver is grabbing the attention! The precious metal not only reached the maximum price but also set a new record. It was on the MCX, where March futures hit ₹254,174 per kg. And by 9:40 AM, silver’s trading was at ₹251,746, with an increase of a remarkable ₹11,959 or 4.99%, showing no reduction in its upward trend.

Investors are suddenly captivated by silver, and it is not difficult to understand why. The escalated industrial consumption, from solar panels to electric vehicles, and the increase in safe – haven flows because of global uncertainties have been making silver shine brighter than ever. The market is already talking about upward momentum continuing until 2026, which makes silver one of the most thrilling commodities to follow. No matter what category you fall under, either a cautious trader or a daring investor, it is really difficult to overlook the marvelous performance of silver. So, keep your eyes open for this shining star, it might be the one that will change the course of your portfolio.

Silver Rallies Globally: Outperforming Gold And Breaking Records

Category Key Points
Global Market Surge Supports Silver – Rally aligns with international markets
– Silver topped $80 per ounce before retreating
– Spot silver dropped 1.3% to $78.12 after hitting $83.62
Silver Outperforms Gold and Top Companies – Gained 181% year -to-date, outpacing gold
– Emerged as best-performing asset of 2025
– Market cap $4.65 trillion, exceeding Nvidia’s $4.63 trillion

Factors Driving Silver Prices Higher

  • Tight Supply, Big Demand: Silver for the past seven years has been in a structural deficit; thus, the market has been in search of more.
  • Industrial Boom: Unbelievably high demand in the industry is caused by solar panels, renewable energy projects, electric vehicles, and electronics.
  • Monetary Momentum: US interest rate cuts and easier monetary policy expectations are pushing non-yielding assets like silver to be more attractive.
  • Safe-Haven Appeal: Investors are moving toward silver as a secure store of value due to geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and global uncertainties.

Also Read: Gold And Silver Price Today On 29 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 10:54 AM IST
Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors
Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors
Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors
Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

QUICK LINKS