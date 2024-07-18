US Ambassador Garcetti Champions Adani Group's Renewable Energy Vision Amidst Global Strategic Competition

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, made a notable visit to Adani Group’s Khavda renewable energy project, signaling renewed support for the conglomerate following recent controversies. Garcetti expressed admiration for the Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, highlighting Adani Green Energy Ltd’s pioneering efforts in advancing India’s zero-emissions objectives.

“Inspired by my visit to the Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, where I learned about @AdaniGreen’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals. Sustainable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship, and our bilateral partnership is key to shaping the solutions for a cleaner and greener future for the region and the world,” Garcetti said in a post on X after visiting Khavda on July 16.

Inspired by my visit to the Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, where I learned about @AdaniGreen’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals. Sustainable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship, and our bilateral partnership is key to shaping… pic.twitter.com/ODaK7ipbkU — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 16, 2024

During his visit on July 16, Garcetti underscored the importance of sustainable energy in environmental stewardship and emphasized the collaborative efforts between the US and India to foster cleaner and greener solutions for the region and beyond. He shared his insights and experiences from the site through a social media post.

Adani Group’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Project

Adani Green Energy Ltd is currently undertaking the world’s largest renewable energy initiative, spanning 30,000 MW on barren lands in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat. Covering an area of 538 square kilometers, equivalent to five times the size of Paris or nearly as large as Mumbai, the project aims to achieve 2,000 MW of solar capacity within its initial phase, representing 6 percent of the total planned capacity. The conglomerate plans to complete the entire project by 2030.

Group chairman Gautam Adani replied by posting a picture with Garcetti and thanking him for the visit. “Grateful to @USAmbIndia for his visit to Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. Invaluable insights on geopolitics, energy transition and India-U.S. relations in an open and candid Q&A with Adanians. Amazing to see his adoption of Indian culture, from kadak chai to celebrating holi, to playing cricket to speaking in Hindi and eating chole bhature every day!”

READ MORE: Budget 2024: These stocks and sectors may gain from Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements

International Recognition and Confidence

The decision to publicize the visit is widely interpreted as a vote of confidence from the US government in India’s largest infrastructure conglomerate. This endorsement comes in the wake of allegations earlier this year by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the Adani Group of corporate fraud and stock manipulation. Adani Group has vehemently refuted these allegations and has since rebounded strongly, with most of its listed companies recovering losses attributed to the Hindenburg report.

Adani Group plays a crucial role in India’s strategic infrastructure initiatives, particularly beyond its borders, where it directly competes with China’s ambitious ‘String of Pearls’ and ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI). The acquisition of Haifa port in Israel, where it outbid Chinese interests, underscores its growing global influence amid stiff competition from China.

The Hindenburg report coincided with Adani Group’s acquisition of Haifa port, leading to heightened scrutiny and speculation. Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani has raised allegations that a businessman with ties to China was behind the commissioning of the Hindenburg report. Jethmalani asserts that Chinese spy Anla Cheng and her husband Mark Kingdon engaged Hindenburg to produce the critical report on Adani.

Anla Cheng, founder and CEO of The China Project (formerly SupChina), is known for her leadership in an independent digital news, business, events, and consulting platform. Prior to this role, Cheng managed a Family Office for the Asian Hedge Fund of Funds, Centenium Capital. According to a notice from SEBI, Cheng and her husband, Mark Kingdon, utilized Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited (KMIL), owned by Uday Kotak, to establish a trading account for short-selling Adani shares.

During his visit to Adani’s headquarters in Ahmedabad, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti underscored the deepening US-India partnership and India’s increasing geopolitical significance. This diplomatic engagement highlights the mutual strategic interests between the two nations, particularly in fostering economic growth and innovation.

Geopolitical Significance and Competition with China

Adani Group has been actively involved in infrastructure projects, particularly in ports and power, competing directly with China in diverse regions such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Middle East, Israel, Africa, Australia, and Myanmar. The conglomerate has also received approval to construct a port in Vietnam, enhancing its global footprint and geopolitical influence.

ALSO READ: India Aims to Eradicate Begging by 2026; Survey and Rehabilitation Initiatives Underway