IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India is coming to the match with a strong team against South Africa built around the recent T20 cricket star and almost perfect performances made during the Asia Cup. The first T20I is expected to be both serious and funny because the audience has very high expectations.

December 9, 2025

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The much awaited first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025. The Indian team, who had a run of victories, the South African team however, were undoubtedly performance wise determined to give a tough time, hence the match would be a perfect prelude to the thrilling T20I series of five matches that would come next.

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST with the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Without a doubt, the best option by far in India for watching the match live is via the Star Sports Network, while Jio Hotstar app and website will also do the streaming. Thus, all Indian spectators will be able to view the entire match no matter if they are watching it through the traditional broadcast TV or using digital streaming on their mobile or computer.

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming

The Indian team has a new look and has made some major changes by playing the top players like Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Not only does this bring strength to the team but also a good balance of all departments. They are the ones who will dictate the style of play and at the same time, they are the most experienced and the biggest asset for the team’s plan in the quickest version of the game, which is good for the spectators who are expecting nothing but an extravagant and high energy match.

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live 

On the other hand, India is coming to the match with a strong team built around the recent T20 cricket star and almost perfect performances made during the Asia Cup. The first T20I is expected to be both serious and funny because the audience has very high expectations. Whether you’re going to watch on television or stream it online, the broadcast and streaming details have already been confirmed so that the fans can enjoy every moment of the action.

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS