IND vs SA 1st T20I: How Will Barabati Pitch And Cuttack Weather Play Out? Check Weather And Pitch Report

The India vs South Africa T20I will take a new twist in Cuttack, as the Barabati Stadium will for the first time use a red soil wicket so a red soil surface is to be anticipated to produce a lively pitch. A more rapid and bouncier pitch compared to the usual black soil tracks will be the night conditions underneath the red soil surface.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Check Pitch Report

In the beginning, there would be a good chance for seam bowlers to get carry and movement, thus fast bowling making early inroads. This night can turn out to be good for those supporting aggressive batting, as the ball will be softening under the lights, the outfield will have some moisture retention, and the batters will find it easier if they time their shots perfectly, thus creating a good night for aggressive batting supporters.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Check Weather Report

The weather is quite favorable, if at all. The forecast predicts an uninterrupted match with clouds clearing up and no rain, at least for the first half of the match. The evening is going to be pleasant, with the temperature going down to approximately 12-15 °C. Dew is expected to be a factor as the game goes on plus the temperature and humidity could create a night surface, which usually works in batsmen’s favor in the second innings because bowlers’ grip is reduced.

IND vs SA 1st T20I

So the toss has a huge significance under these circumstances. The teams might choose to bowl first and go for a chase taking advantage of dew and easier batting under lights. If the pitch continues to be as expected, a total of around 170-190 runs may be needed for the first inning, which could be very chaseable under the conditions of the evening. After all, the match promises to be a balanced contest, the seam bowlers will have the early advantage of being able to swing the ball, but on the other hand the batters might be able to get the most out of it and entertain with their shots because of the dew and bounce being in their favor.

Also Read: Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Game-Reading Skills, ‘ He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…’