Home > Sports > Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna's Game-Reading Skills, ' He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…'

Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna's Game-Reading Skills, ' He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…'

Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif slammed Prasidh Krishna for his poor South Africa ODI performance, calling him “a bowler who does not know his strengths.” Kaif highlighted Krishna’s lack of variation, game plan, and experience, stressing the need for senior pacers’ guidance in the team.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 9, 2025 01:11:55 IST

Mohammed Kaif Questions Prasidh Krishna’s Game-Reading Skills, ‘ He Is Not Extremely Skilled In…’

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has expressed in very strong terms his opinion, in an unfavorable way, regarding the underperforming pace bowler Prasidh Krishna, especially after the latter’s expensive spells in the South African ODI series. Kaif’s remarks were especially severe after Krishna let go of a staggering 85 runs in a mere 8.2 overs in the second ODI, which India lost while trying to defend an enormous 359-run total.

Kaif, during his YouTube channel interaction, was very vocal and directly said that Krishna “is a bowler who does not know his strengths” and is “not very skilled in any one area.”

This open and tough critique reveals the concerns that are getting more serious and big over the tall pacer’s lack of ability to turn his domestic and IPL promise, particularly his height and capability to deliver the ball fast, into internationally controlled performances that are consistently good, especially during the times of pressure.

Pace And Execution: The Missing Blueprint

Kaif is mainly worried about Prasidh’s main problem, which is that he doesn’t have a clear and flexible bowling plan. However, he still appreciates the pacer’s natural ability to get the ball up and get the bounce but he also pointed out the lack of an important weapon: a good slower ball.

The pacer was not able to use different deliveries in the wet conditions and to the aggressive South African players, which resulted in him being unable to cut their momentum. Along with his economy rate in the second ODI going past 10 runs per over, this is a clear sign that he was having a hard time controlling his deliveries.

Kaif stated that even though the pacer had been working on his variations during the IPL, international cricket, on the other hand, requires a lot more in terms of execution and game-reading intelligence that seems to be currently missing from Krishna’s skills.

Lack of Experience: The Support System Deficit

The criticisms were not only directed at the individual; Kaif also criticized the Indian team management for their decision on the pace bowlers. He stated that the bowling attack was really inexperienced, and if he had participated, he would have mentioned well-known bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

According to Kaif, in the coming seasons, the youngsters Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and the like will need the presence and the calming effect of the veterans both in the dressing room and on the field for the proper transition.

He believes that experienced pacers’ support is crucial for the young bowlers to come out unscathed and to be able to implement the good game plans, and this was one of the reasons why the team couldn’t defend a big score which ultimately became their defeat.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 1:11 AM IST
