Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Lando Norris’s storyline culminated in the most exciting manner ever, as he was crowned the World Champion in Formula 1 for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The last laps were an anxious mixture of perfect driving and daring tactics, and when the checkered flag was waved, the British driver who had crossed the line third and claimed the general title felt both relieved and charged with emotion at the same time.

He had planned to go straight to his partners for a sobbing and then hugging him, and the act was beautifully documented with one and the same passionate hugging and kissing given to his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro.

Throughout the whole season, the Portuguese model and actress had been the unbreakable support in the high-pressure title fight of the competitor, who had won the public display of his romance with her. They had mostly kept it to themselves, yet it turned the victory of the world championship into the fairytale moment of personal triumph shared with each other.

Margarida Corceiro: A Rising Star Beyond the Paddock

Margarida Corceiro, commonly called ‘Magui’, is not only an F1 partner but also an important celebrity in Portugal. She was born in Santarém and started her career as a teenage actress; she appeared in well-known Portuguese TV dramas.

When she participated in the local version of the Dancing with the Stars contest, her visibility skyrocketed and soon she became a model and high-profile social media influencer of high profile.

Through this, she has attracted an audience of millions on Instagram and TikTok, from which she has made great deals with top global brands, as her fame has been turned into money. Besides this, she has also built her own swimwear brand, MISSUS, in collaboration with others, which not only showcases her business acumen but also her self-made success.

Champion’s Net Worth and Global Influence

The title of F1 World Championship adds a glorious chapter to Lando Norris’s already impressive career, which, in turn, goes directly to his financial aspect.

After signing a very profitable contract extension in 2024, which will keep him with McLaren until 2027, the British driver is thought to make about $21 million per year only from the team salary. Various sources place his net worth at about $70 million, which he has acquired not just through the money he got from races but also through the acceptance of high-end brands.

These co-operations consist of the likes of Richard Mille, Monster Energy, and PlayStation, which not only show his widespread attractiveness but also his position as a global sports icon.

