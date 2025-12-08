LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Lando Norris clinched his first F1 World Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP. His raw emotion was highlighted by a passionate public embrace with girlfriend, Portuguese model/actress Margarida Corceiro, whose strong support was key. Norris's net worth is 70M from his McLaren salary and endorsements.

Lando Norris clinched his first F1 World Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP (Pc: X)
Lando Norris clinched his first F1 World Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 8, 2025 03:25:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Lando Norris’s storyline culminated in the most exciting manner ever, as he was crowned the World Champion in Formula 1 for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The last laps were an anxious mixture of perfect driving and daring tactics, and when the checkered flag was waved, the British driver who had crossed the line third and claimed the general title felt both relieved and charged with emotion at the same time. 

He had planned to go straight to his partners for a sobbing and then hugging him, and the act was beautifully documented with one and the same passionate hugging and kissing given to his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro.

Throughout the whole season, the Portuguese model and actress had been the unbreakable support in the high-pressure title fight of the competitor, who had won the public display of his romance with her. They had mostly kept it to themselves, yet it turned the victory of the world championship into the fairytale moment of personal triumph shared with each other.

Margarida Corceiro: A Rising Star Beyond the Paddock

Margarida Corceiro, commonly called ‘Magui’, is not only an F1 partner but also an important celebrity in Portugal. She was born in Santarém and started her career as a teenage actress; she appeared in well-known Portuguese TV dramas.

When she participated in the local version of the Dancing with the Stars contest, her visibility skyrocketed and soon she became a model and high-profile social media influencer of high profile.

Through this, she has attracted an audience of millions on Instagram and TikTok, from which she has made great deals with top global brands, as her fame has been turned into money. Besides this, she has also built her own swimwear brand, MISSUS, in collaboration with others, which not only showcases her business acumen but also her self-made success.

Champion’s Net Worth and Global Influence

The title of F1 World Championship adds a glorious chapter to Lando Norris’s already impressive career, which, in turn, goes directly to his financial aspect.

After signing a very profitable contract extension in 2024, which will keep him with McLaren until 2027, the British driver is thought to make about $21 million per year only from the team salary. Various sources place his net worth at about $70 million, which he has acquired not just through the money he got from races but also through the acceptance of high-end brands.

These co-operations consist of the likes of Richard Mille, Monster Energy, and PlayStation, which not only show his widespread attractiveness but also his position as a global sports icon.

Also Read: F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: F1 Championlando norrisMargarida Corceiro

RELATED News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Race But Loses Championship By Two Points

Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Lando Norris Wins F1 WDC 2025

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here’s How Much He Will Be Fined

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Did Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Become This Season’s ‘MC Stan’? Netizens Unleash Bold Verdict After Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Tears Up Remembering Dharmendra, Praises Sunny Deol, Bobby’s Heartfelt Farewell; Fans Reacts

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Is Pranit More Really Evicted In The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Twist? Fans Shocked As Mystery Around Final Results Deepens

Telangana Govt To Rename US Consulate Road In Hyderabad As ‘Donald Trump Avenue’: Check Real Reason Here

Fame, Fallout And Fraud Charges: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Controversial Timeline Explained

Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: ‘This Incident Happened On…’

Is Amaal Mallik Evicted From Bigg Boss 19? A Look At His Rollercoaster Journey From Nepotism Debates To Emotional Outbursts

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth
Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth
Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth
Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend He Hugs As Emotional F1 Champion Celebrates Title Win And Reveals Net Worth

QUICK LINKS