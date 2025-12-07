LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The over the top season ending 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see the Formula 1 championship decided at Yas Marina Circuit. The fans will be able to watch the race through the official broadcast and streaming channels, whereas the qualifying determined the order of the drivers for the championship battle of a great stake.

December 7, 2025 14:32:12 IST

The last event of the Formula 1 season, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will be held on Sunday, December 7th, at the Yas Marina Circuit. The championship is still open for three contestants, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, which makes the atmosphere electrifying and the viewers from different parts of the globe are impatiently waiting to watch the final showdown of the season.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The Abu Dhabi GP starts at 6:30 PM IST.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The F1 TV Pro (or Premium) streaming service is the official one and it has promised to give the fullest and live coverage of the whole event, with all practices, qualifying and the race onboard cameras, and multilingual content for the fans to feel part of the live session.In India Fancode will stream the match live from 6:30 PM IST. In some areas, like the UK, Sky Sports F1 through Sky or NOW streaming is offering live coverage while highlights might be available free to air in other locations.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming

During the qualifying session on Saturday, Max Verstappen took the pole position with a time of 1:22.207, which was just a fraction of a second Norris and Piastri slower than him. Among the drivers who were placed behind the front row, George Russell also showed amazing skills by starting from the grid in a very thrilling title decider.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:32 PM IST
