Home > Sports > Can Max Verstappen Defy The Odds At Abu Dhabi GP 2025 And Win The F1 World Championship Title?

Can Max Verstappen Defy The Odds At Abu Dhabi GP 2025 And Win The F1 World Championship Title?

For Max Verstappen, the title race is a must win situation, requiring perfect performances, total points, and no mistakes in all remaining races. On the other hand, his title hopes depend on competitors' mistakes which is why the 2025 fight turns out to be a trial of perfection, pressure, and timing.

(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 15:23:16 IST

Can Max Verstappen Defy The Odds At Abu Dhabi GP 2025 And Win The F1 World Championship Title?

The current standings show that Max Verstappen is not in the lead, thus to regain the title, his performances must be nothing less than excellent in the remaining races. That includes, in fact, winning each of the remaining Grand Prix as well as the sprint races so he could get the max points. He relies on his consistency, being among the top three finishers or even higher in every race and at the same time avoiding any technical problems, penalties, or errors that might throw his campaign off track.

Can Max Verstappen Win Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Also The F1 World Championship Title?

However, it is not just up to Verstappen to decide what will happen. It is necessary for the competitors, especially the McLaren drivers, to make mistakes. If they manage to gather much fewer points during the rest of the season, that could be the chance for Verstappen to pass them. Also, he pointed out that Red Bull should maximize performance and strategy in order to be in the race, having the fastest and the most reliable car is the least you can say for a title contender.

How Many Points Does Max Verstappen Needs To Win The F1 World Championship Title?

The F1 drivers championship title is still up for grabs as the penultimate weekend of the season gets underway, following the dramatic post race double McLaren disqualification in Las Vegas. In order to advance the title to the final weekend, Verstappen will be concentrating on finishing ahead of Norris this weekend. Verstappen will be no more than 16 points behind Norris if he wins both the main race and the sprint race, presuming the British finishes second in both. For Max Verstappen to become the 2025 champion, he needs perfect coordination from himself and his team, race wins, consistent podium finishes, no errors together with some misfortune or less than optimal performance from his opponents. Only then can the championship still be within reach.

Also Read: F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 3:23 PM IST
Can Max Verstappen Defy The Odds At Abu Dhabi GP 2025 And Win The F1 World Championship Title?

QUICK LINKS