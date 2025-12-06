LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the decisive race of the 2025 Formula 1 season with the Drivers' Championship still not determined. Viewers will be able to enjoy the live coverage of the title battle turning to its stunning end on the official channels and streaming services.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming (Image Credit: F1 via X)
F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming (Image Credit: F1 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 14:47:24 IST

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The season of 2025 reaches its end at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, where the grand finale that features the championship still open promises to be a very exciting and dramatic confrontation. Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri are the three drivers in contention and they are raising the stakes because the 58 lap race on the 5.281 km circuit will determine who is the winner of the 2025 Drivers’ Championship. 

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

The Qualifying race will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Indian fans can enjoy the live coverage on streaming platforms like FanCode and TATA Play (FanCode Sports), besides the official F1 TV Premium for those who prefer onboard cameras and full weekend coverage. The race is expected to take place under lights which will contribute to the spectacle and since it is a tight title fight, every lap could be the moment that matters and the final outcome will be shaped.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying 

The F1 drivers championship title is still up for grabs as the penultimate weekend of the season gets underway, following the dramatic post race double McLaren disqualification in Las Vegas. In order to advance the title to the final weekend, Verstappen will be concentrating on finishing ahead of Norris this weekend. Verstappen will be no more than 16 points behind Norris if he wins both the main race and the sprint race, presuming the British finishes second in both.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 2:47 PM IST
F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

QUICK LINKS