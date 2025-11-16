India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

India A and Pakistan are set to clash in a high-voltage encounter at the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, promising an exciting T20 showdown between the two arch-rivals. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 starts from November 14 in Doha with eight teams vying for the ultimate silverware. A total of 15 matches will be played, with two games being played every day. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinals will be played on November 21, and the final on November 23, 2025.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Groups

Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong (China)

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, and Oman

India A vs Pakistan A Match Date & Time

India A vs Pakistan A Match Date: November 16, 2025

India A vs Pakistan A Match Time: 8 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A Match Venue: West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

When & Where to Watch India A vs Pakistan A Match Live in India?

Viewers can watch the India A vs Pakistan A match live in India at 8 PM IST on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels across the country. Sony Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup Rising Star 2025 in India.

When & Where to Watch India A vs Pakistan A Match Live Online?

Viewers can watch the India A vs Pakistan A match online through the Sony LIV app and website. The streaming will be available from 8 PM IST on Sunday.

India A vs Pakistan A Squads

India A Squad

Priyansh Arya

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Nehal Wadhera

Naman Dhir

Jitesh Sharma (w/c)

Ramandeep Singh

Ashutosh Sharma

Harsh Dubey

Yash Thakur

Gurjapneet Singh

Suyash Sharma

Pakistan A Squad

Yasir Khan

Mohammad Naeem

Mohammad Faiq

Maaz Sadaqat

Ghazi Ghori (w)

Irfan Khan (c)

Saad Masood

Mubasir Khan

Ubaid Shah

Salman Mirza

Ahmed Daniyal