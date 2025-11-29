LIVE TV
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

India and South Africa shift to ODIs with the first match in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return, while KL Rahul leads in place of injured stars. A blend of youth and experience shapes India’s predicted XI. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, streaming on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Rohit–Kohli Return, Rahul Leads in High-Stakes Ranchi Clash (Pc: BCCI VIA X)
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Rohit–Kohli Return, Rahul Leads in High-Stakes Ranchi Clash (Pc: BCCI VIA X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 29, 2025 16:20:40 IST

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

The Test series has barely ended, but the escalation of the intensity is already on the cards with India and South Africa moving to the 50-over format. The first One Day International (ODI) match on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will mark the beginning of the highly anticipated three-match series.

This series is a very important rehearsal for both teams in terms of practice, particularly for the home side which is eager to recover from a 0-2 Test loss. Among the significant developments are the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI team along with a new Indian middle order which has turned the batting of the Indians into a great contest against the fierce bowling of the South Africans.

All the attention will be directed at KL Rahul, who has been promoted to the position of captain due to the injuries of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, and is therefore anticipating a strong performance that will lead the team through a white-ball campaign.

Playing 11 Prediction Focus

The Indian team management finds itself in a rather interesting situation regarding the selection of the playing XI, and this is especially true for the opening and middle order. Depending on the circumstances, the probable XI is a mixture of experience and young energy. Rohit Sharma will be the main batter together with the young left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal who will provide an important left-right combination.

The certain presence of Virat Kohli at number three will be the support of the innings. The very important number four position is likely to be occupied by the talented player Tilak Varma.

The captain KL Rahul will play the dual role of wicketkeeper and middle-order batter at number five. The bowling unit, it is believed, will consist of the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, accompanied by all-rounder Washington Sundar, while fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will be in charge of the pace attack.

Apart from that, the main scorers in the South African batting line-up will be Captain Temba Bavuma and the extremely dangerous Quinton de Kock, while Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will be the leading bowlers in the team.

Live Streaming and Match Timings Details

The same will not be a big issue for cricket fans who are in India as watching live action they prefer will be a straightforward task. The first ODI will take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST.

The entire series has been taken by Star Sports Network as the official broadcaster and will be shown through different channels. If you belong to digital viewers, you are going to be the one who gets to watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website but a valid subscription is necessary.

The toss is to take place at 1:00 PM IST which is a half-hour before the first ball is bowled. An afternoon start means that the match will be played under lights in the later part, and the dew factor may come into play to disadvantage the second bowling team.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 4:20 PM IST
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Time, Squad, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need To Know

