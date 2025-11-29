LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja!': After Guwahati, Gautam Gambhir Gets Mocked By Frustrated Cricket Fans In Ranchi, Here's How The Head Coach Reacted

‘Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja!’: After Guwahati, Gautam Gambhir Gets Mocked By Frustrated Cricket Fans In Ranchi, Here’s How The Head Coach Reacted

A frustrated fan confronted Indian coach Gautam Gambhir during Ranchi practice, shouting, "Coaching chhod do, World Cup bhool ja!" reflecting public outrage over consecutive home Test defeats to New Zealand and South Africa, raising doubts about India’s 2027 World Cup prospects.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 29, 2025 15:35:57 IST

The cricket enthusiast who had a direct confrontation with Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and did so in a very aggressive manner is the one who got the most attention on social media and, at the same time, is a mirror of the immense frustration felt by the whole Indian cricket community.

The whole scenario happened during the time when Gambhir was just about to lead the team for the first One Day International against South Africa in Ranchi after the Indian team had suffered a severe loss in the Test series, 2-0.

One such fan, very upset over the team’s performance, shouted in Hindi while Gambhir was practicing: “3-0 ghar mein [vs New Zealand in 2024], [South] Africa ke saamne 1-0 [2-0].”Coaching chhod do. South Africa ke saamne ghar mein nahi jeet sakte, 2027 ka World Cup bhool jao.” 

Post-Test Debacle: The Coaching Pressure

The fan’s eruption is a perfect mirror of the escalating pressure on Gautam Gambhir due to a series of not-so-good performances in the Test cricket, mainly at the Indian team’s home ground a place that had been very difficult to conquer for the opponent team for quite some time. 

The recent defeat in the home Test series against South Africa has made the discontent caused by the earlier 0-3 Test series loss against New Zealand in 2024 even worse.



These two consecutive home defeats in the longest version of the game have been so unusual that the public and media have started to scrutinize the team strategies and selection calls which the coach is responsible for. The fan’s open request to ‘quit coaching’ indicates that the section of the fanbase has totally lost faith in Gambhir’s ability to lead the Test team.

Home Fortress Crumbles: The 2027 World Cup Worry

The most incisive part of the comment made by the fan, “forget about the 2027 World Cup,” connects the red-ball difficulties of the team with their future white-ball prospects.

This remark resonates with a broader fear among fans: if the team’s basic setup and strategic decision-making are so wrong that they lead to humiliating losses even in their most favorable format (Test cricket at home), then the hope of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup a trophy that India is dying to have is turned into a dark fantasy.

Although Gambhir’s period has been marked by winning the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup in 2025, it has also seen an alarming drop in Test cricket, which is overshadowing these accomplishments and indicating a severe lack of matching between the potential of the team and its recent performances. The short video clip is a powerful symbol though it is little, of a fanbase that is demanding immediate accountability and a radical change in the team’s direction.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 3:35 PM IST
