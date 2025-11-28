Watch: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli In His Personal Car After Reunion In Ranchi – Did You Know Both Had Major Controversies With Gautam Gambhir?

As India prepares for the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning Sunday at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, a warm reunion in Ranchi drew major attention. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad visited MS Dhoni at his residence on Thursday, and their meeting quickly became the highlight on social media.

Fans celebrated the moment as videos showed Dhoni greeting the players and welcoming them inside. The visit added an emotional touch to India’s build-up for the series and created excitement among supporters waiting for the action to begin.

MS Dhoni personally drove his car to drop Virat Kohli back at the hotel after dinner.🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/sEHdZT1EGt — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 27, 2025

Kohli and Dhoni Share Viral Moment in Ranchi

Virat Kohli’s arrival at Dhoni’s home created the loudest reaction online. Supporters witnessed a reunion between two cricketers who shaped an era of Indian cricket with their partnership and trust on the field. One clip of Dhoni driving his car with Kohli seated beside him became the most shared moment of the day.

Fans lined the streets and cheered as the car passed through Ranchi. Social platforms flooded with posts calling it one of the year’s most memorable scenes. Their bond, built over years of playing together, once again captured the emotions of cricket followers.

Rishabh pant Reached MS Dhoni’s House for a Dinner party – Msd and Rishabh Pant Bond ❤️#RishabhPant #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/tJbMOb2P4r — Anshuman (@_spideyyy17) November 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad also visited Dhoni, continuing a tradition followed by players whenever the national team reaches Ranchi. Pant, who has always viewed Dhoni as a mentor, arrived with teammates to greet the former India captain. Gaikwad, who plays under Dhoni’s leadership at Chennai Super Kings, shared a comfortable rapport during the visit.

Their presence highlighted the close ties between Dhoni and the current generation of Indian cricketers. Fans outside Dhoni’s house cheered loudly as each player entered, turning the residence into a major attraction for the day.

Reunion of the year? 🥺#INDvSA 1st ODI | SUN, 30 NOV, 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/wu2qSTn30i — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 27, 2025

Reunion Ahead of ODI Series

The reunion came at a crucial time for the Indian squad. KL Rahul is leading the ODI team in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, and the players are looking to regain rhythm after a challenging Test series. Kohli’s return to the ODI lineup is expected to strengthen the team’s batting. His visit to Dhoni’s home symbolised a renewed sense of unity and motivation. The emotional moment offered fans a reminder of the strong bonds within the team, especially as India enters an important white-ball series.

Indian players reached Ranchi earlier this week and paused training briefly to meet Dhoni. Large crowds gathered outside Dhoni’s home throughout the day, hoping to catch a glimpse of the players. Photos and videos shared online captured scenes filled with nostalgia and excitement.

As India gets ready for the first ODI on Dhoni’s home ground, the visit created a sense of connection between the team and fans. The image of Dhoni driving Kohli through Ranchi has brought a wave of positivity, setting the tone for a strong start to the series against South Africa.

Virat and Dhoni Hold Controversies With Gautam Gambhir- The Coach?

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has come under heavy scrutiny after India’s defeat to South Africa on 26 November. India suffered its biggest Test loss, going down by 408 runs in the second Test in Guwahati.

This defeat marked India’s fifth straight Test loss at home, all during Gambhir’s time as coach. Questions have now surfaced about whether Gambhir will step down and take responsibility for the poor performance, or if the BCCI will decide to make a change. Gambhir addressed questions about his future during the post-match press conference.

Here’s some listed tussle :

Gambhir’s Remarks on the 2011 World Cup Win

Gautam Gambhir has often appeared in headlines for his bold remarks, especially those related to India’s 2011 World Cup victory. He once stated that the title did not come from a single six hit by MS Dhoni but from the collective efforts of the entire team and support staff.

Gambhir said India won because every player contributed, adding the line “Jo aakhri run banata hai, wahi jitata hai.” His comments sparked debates online and created fresh discussions about how the match is remembered. These statements also renewed focus on his long-reported friction with Dhoni.

Gambhir Says He Regrets Becoming a Cricketer

Gautam Gambhir surprised many people when he said that he sometimes regretted choosing cricket as a career. He made the statement during an interview on the Bada Bharat Talk Show Season 2. When asked about his biggest regret in life, he replied, “Main cricketer nahi hona chahiye tha,” meaning he felt he should not have become a cricketer.

Crowd Incident During India vs Nepal Asia Cup Match

Another controversy emerged during the Asia Cup when Gambhir faced loud chants of “Kohli, Kohli” from the crowd. Gambhir, who was part of the commentary panel, reacted when the chanting continued for several minutes. A video showed him raising his middle finger toward the spectators, which immediately went viral.

Many social media users criticised the gesture and called it inappropriate.

Gambhir Comments on Kohli’s Captaincy and RCB

Gambhir has also stirred debates with his comments about Virat Kohli’s captaincy. He said that Kohli performed well as India’s captain because he had MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma supporting him. Gambhir pointed out that despite leading Royal Challengers Bangalore for several seasons, Kohli could not secure an IPL title. He added that RCB often finished in the lower half of the table during his leadership. After RCB failed to reach the IPL 2020 playoffs, Gambhir said Kohli was fortunate the franchise kept faith in him, noting that few captains get such a long run without winning a tournament.

Criticism of Kohli’s Shot Selection in Asia Cup

Gambhir has also openly analysed Kohli’s batting during international matches. In one Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka, he said that Kohli played with a casual approach and made poor shot selections. Gambhir pointed out that India needed more discipline in that pressure situation and added that Kohli could have taken a better approach.

His comments spread quickly on sports channels and social media, continuing the long-running public conversation about their on-field differences. The criticism added another chapter to the list of moments where Gambhir and Kohli appeared at odds.