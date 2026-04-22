Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news bengaluru murder Haryana viral video amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Despite a US naval blockade, dozens of Iran-linked tankers reportedly bypassed restrictions, continuing crude shipments through the Gulf.

Several of these vessels were carrying Iranian crude oil (AI IMAGE)
Several of these vessels were carrying Iranian crude oil (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 22, 2026 21:20:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

US IRAN WAR: At least 34 Iran-linked tankers have gone around the US naval blockade since it was enacted, using cargo tracking data provided by Vortexa. A number of these ships were transporting Iranian crude oil, despite the US President Donald Trump claiming that the operation was a tremendous success.

Iran Oil Shipments Continue Despite US Naval Blockade

The report also indicated that the maritime flows associated with Iran have continued even after the blockade to leave the Gulf and waters around it. Out of the 34 identified tankers, 19 were reported to have left the Gulf by going through restricted waters and 15 entered the Gulf, reportedly going towards Iran by the Arabian Sea, as reported by The Financial Times. 

At least six of the outbound ships were known to be carrying Iranian crude and it made up about 10.7 million barrels. According to the Financial Times, the shipments may have a value of close to 910 million, considering the standard discounts on approved Iranian oil, which may be approximately 10 less than Brent crude.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran-Linked Tankers Evade US Restrictions Amid Ongoing Tensions

One such vessel is the Dorena, an Iranian-flagged supertanker that was reportedly passing the blockade with its transponder turned off, a common way of evading maritime tracking equipment.

On April 13, Washington had put the naval blockade in place, just after a ceasefire had halted its war against Iran. The first actions were focused on vessels that passed or left Iranian waters, but it was later extended to include Iranian vessels in the high seas, and those suspected to be aiding the strategic operations of Tehran.

Tankers Slip Through Blockade Carrying Crude Oil

Though these restrictions are in place, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday that at least 28 vessels had been ordered by American forces to turn back to Iranian ports since the blockade was instituted. One container ship in the gulf of Oman and a sanctioned tanker in the Indo-Pacific have also been reportedly seized and boarded, respectively by the US Navy.

On Tuesday, Trump had told CNBC that the operation had been a great success and that its continuation was tied to continuing talks with Tehran. He included that, the limitation of key seaways, such as the Strait of Hormuz, would not be lifted until a final deal was made with Iran.

ALSO READ: Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iranian shipslatest world newsNaval Blockadestrait of hormuztrump news

RELATED News

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: Best Times and Spots to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Across Middle East

EU Pet Travel Rules 2026: UK Pet Passports Invalid, New Animal Health Certificate Required for Europe Trips

Dubai Airport Travel Alert Today (22 April, 2026): 12 Major Airlines Issue Urgent Updates, Flights Disrupted Until September

Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?

LATEST NEWS

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

Brock Lesnar’s Last Fight, WWE Match: Beast Incarnate Lost To Oba Femi At WrestleMania 42 — Highlights, Retirement Speculations

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Wedding Celebration Turns Into Chaos After Overspeeding Car Flung Cameraperson Into Air, Internet Says, ‘India Is Full Of Morons’

‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

Indian Tourists Caught Stealing Towels, Robes And Utensils From Bali Resort, Staff Check Luggage At Checkout; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’
Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’
Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’
Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

QUICK LINKS