Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

US IRAN WAR: At least 34 Iran-linked tankers have gone around the US naval blockade since it was enacted, using cargo tracking data provided by Vortexa. A number of these ships were transporting Iranian crude oil, despite the US President Donald Trump claiming that the operation was a tremendous success.

Iran Oil Shipments Continue Despite US Naval Blockade

The report also indicated that the maritime flows associated with Iran have continued even after the blockade to leave the Gulf and waters around it. Out of the 34 identified tankers, 19 were reported to have left the Gulf by going through restricted waters and 15 entered the Gulf, reportedly going towards Iran by the Arabian Sea, as reported by The Financial Times.

At least six of the outbound ships were known to be carrying Iranian crude and it made up about 10.7 million barrels. According to the Financial Times, the shipments may have a value of close to 910 million, considering the standard discounts on approved Iranian oil, which may be approximately 10 less than Brent crude.

Iran-Linked Tankers Evade US Restrictions Amid Ongoing Tensions

One such vessel is the Dorena, an Iranian-flagged supertanker that was reportedly passing the blockade with its transponder turned off, a common way of evading maritime tracking equipment.

On April 13, Washington had put the naval blockade in place, just after a ceasefire had halted its war against Iran. The first actions were focused on vessels that passed or left Iranian waters, but it was later extended to include Iranian vessels in the high seas, and those suspected to be aiding the strategic operations of Tehran.

Tankers Slip Through Blockade Carrying Crude Oil

Though these restrictions are in place, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday that at least 28 vessels had been ordered by American forces to turn back to Iranian ports since the blockade was instituted. One container ship in the gulf of Oman and a sanctioned tanker in the Indo-Pacific have also been reportedly seized and boarded, respectively by the US Navy.

On Tuesday, Trump had told CNBC that the operation had been a great success and that its continuation was tied to continuing talks with Tehran. He included that, the limitation of key seaways, such as the Strait of Hormuz, would not be lifted until a final deal was made with Iran.

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