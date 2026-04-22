Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 For Class 10th: Check How To Download Marks Card From Website, DigiLocker And SMS; Step-By-Step Guide

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is going to release the eagerly awaited SSLC Class 10 results very soon. Students are waiting with anticipation and will have the ability to view and download their scorecards on the official website karresults.nic.in.

DigiLocker announced on X about the upcoming release of the results. DigiLocker stated, “Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10 Results 2026 Coming Soon!! The wait is just about over! Get ready to access your results on DigiLocker. Visit: http://digilocker.gov.in.” This announcement gives hope and raises expectations for the students who are excitedly awaiting the SSLC result 2026.

SSLC result 2026 expected soon as multiple access points have been established

Once the results are released, there will be multiple ways students can access their results. The board has ensured that all students will have access to the SSLC result, so even if the official website is very busy, they will have other options available to view their results. Aside from the primary website, students will be able to view their results through DigiLocker and on mobile.

It comes in handy at times when there are literally hundreds of thousands of students checking their results simultaneously.

SSLC result 2026 can also be accessed via DigiLocker easily

There will be instructions available to students about how to check their SSLC result through official website. The board kept it as simple as possible (to allow candidates the ability/means) to easily view results without confusion.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026: How to Check

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View your result on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Following these steps will help students access their SSLC result 2026 quickly once the link is active.

SSLC result 2026 can also be accessed via DigiLocker easily

For those who want an alternative method, DigiLocker offers a secure and simple way to download the marks card. Students need to first create an account and then follow a few steps to access their results.

How to Access KSEEB SSLC Result 2025 via DigiLocker (Short Steps):

Go to the DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign up using your details (name, DOB, mobile number, email, Aadhaar).

Set a 6-digit security PIN, then create a username and password.

Log in and go to the Education section.

Select Karnataka Board “SSLC Exam Result 2025”.

Enter your Aadhaar number to view your marks card.

Download and save it for future use.

In addition to the various online options, students can check their SSLC results via text message. This is an excellent alternative for anyone who does not currently have reliable internet access at the time the results are released.

SSLC result 2026 available via sms for quick access

To receive your SSLC 2026 results via text message, simply type ‘KAR10’ followed by the roll number and send it to 56263. The result will then be sent back to you on the same mobile phone number that you used. This makes it easy for students to find and view their SSLC result 2026 without having to go to a website or wait for a lengthy download.

Authorities anticipate that the SSLC 2026 results will create heavy traffic on official websites due to the number of students waiting for the results. Therefore, students are encouraged to remain patient and explore alternative methods if they are unable to access official websites.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download