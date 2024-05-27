Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024: Exciting New Season Kicks Off June 1 In Chennai

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 is poised to deliver an exhilarating season of high-speed action, kicking off on June 1 in Chennai. This marquee competition, featuring six rounds across India, promises to captivate motorsport enthusiasts and competitors alike with its innovative features and diverse racing categories.

The championship will commence on June 1-2, 2024, at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. Round 2 will follow on July 20-21 in Bengaluru, completing the South Zone qualifiers. The competition then moves to Chandigarh (North Zone) for Round 3 on October 5-6, 2024. Round 4 will take place in Guwahati (East Zone) on November 23-24, and Round 5 unfolds in Goa (West Zone) on December 7-8. The top five riders from each qualifier will advance to the finals on December 15-16, 2024, in Pune.

This year’s championship introduces several firsts that set it apart. For the first time, a Veterans’ Class has been included, celebrating the passion and skill of competitors over the age of 50. Additionally, the championship will now feature a Team and Manufacturers Trophy, encouraging teamwork and recognizing the efforts of teams and manufacturers in fostering competitive spirit and innovation. Starting from Round 3, each event will also include a novice training session on the day before the competition, aiming to identify and nurture new talent and ensure riders across the country can experience the thrill of rally stages.

Commenting on the initiative, FMSCI Vice President Gautam Shantappa said, “We are immensely proud to support the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024, an event that truly embodies the spirit of motorsports. By providing opportunities for amateur riders and introducing the Veterans’ Class, we are making this championship more inclusive and accessible to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. Hosting this prestigious event is a significant responsibility, and we are looking forward to working with FB Motorsports.”

Farad Bhathena, Director of FB Motorsports, added, “We are thrilled to bring these exciting new elements to Indian motorsports enthusiasts. Our goal is to make this championship more inclusive and supportive of all levels of competitors while continuing to deliver the high-octane rallying that fans love.”

The 2024 season promises to be an unforgettable journey through the varied terrains of India, showcasing top-tier talent and contributing to the growth of motorsports in the country. Fans, riders, and teams are invited to join for a landmark series in 2-Wheeler rallying in India.

Encouraging a diverse range of participation, the competition will comprise 12 championship classes, with cash prizes awarded to the top three berths in each category. In addition, there will be a special class for local, novice riders from each zone.

– Round 1: June 1-2, 2024, Madras International Circuit, Chennai

– Round 2: July 20-21, 2024, Bengaluru

– Round 3: October 5-6, 2024, Chandigarh

– Round 4: November 23-24, 2024, Guwahati

– Round 5: December 7-8, 2024, Goa

– Finals: December 15-16, 2024, Pune

– Group A Upto 550cc (Open Class)

– Group A Upto 550cc (Privateer Class)

– Group B 131cc upto 165cc

– Group B 166cc upto 260cc

– Group B 261cc upto 400cc

– Group B Bullet Class

– Group B Scooter upto 210cc

– Group B Ladies Class

– Group B Veterans’ Class

– Group D upto 260cc

– Group D 261cc upto 450cc

– Group B Local Class upto 260cc

