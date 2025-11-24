LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

KKR’s IPL auction history highlights bold spending on international stars and Indian talents, with record-breaking buys shaping their title-winning legacy.

IPL AUCTION 2026
IPL AUCTION 2026

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 24, 2025 16:59:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

The Kolkata Knight Riders have always been one of the biggest spenders in the IPL auction, trying to get high-impact players in their bid to increase their winning chances. KKR’s strategy over the years has been all about getting the best players from around the world and India, which has been a reason for making headlines in the auction every season.

 

Early Years: Building the Core with Icons

KKR eyed franchise icons such as Sourav Ganguly and Shane Bond, having Ganguly captain the side in 2008 and Bond bowl fast in 2010. After the big buy in the 2011 auction of Gautam Gambhir for ₹11.04 crore, which transformed KKR into a champion team and he led the team to two IPL titles. Big buys such as Brendon McCullum, Jacques Kallis, and Mitchell Starc were made in the ensuing seasons, allowing the squad to breathe in with international class.

 

The 2020s: Record-Breaking Spending Era

As KKR moved into the 2020s, they made a splash in the market with over-the-top, record-breaking bids for Pat Cummins, who, for ₹15.5 crore, was acquired not once but twice, setting a new standard for fast bowlers. Mitchell Starc in 2024 at ₹24.75 crore became the new high point, and Venkatesh Iyer in 2025 at ₹23.75 crore was a clear indication of his rise as a star in all formats.

 

A Legacy of Big Buys and Bold Strategy

KKR’s spending on players season-wise illustrates a history of extravagant squad building, mixing foreign match-winners with Indian stars and ranking among the highest in IPL history in terms of spending.

DISCLAIMER- This is for educational and informational purposes only. This information is sourced from various authentic sources.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirIPL 2026 AuctionIPL AUCTIONKKR auction historyKKR big buysKKR costliest playersKolkata Knight RidersMitchell StarcPat CumminsVenkatesh Iyer

RELATED News

What Happens If India Lose The Test Series To South Africa?

What Is Smriti Mandhana’s New Wedding Date As Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Discharged From Hospital? Check Star Cricketer’s Father’s Health Update

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India Collapse Early As South Africa Rip Through Top Order

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Punjab Kings’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

LATEST NEWS

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

‘Political Propaganda’: Ex-Tirupati Official On Claims Of ₹20-Crore Spurious Ghee Laddoos; Row Explained

Dharmendra Passes Away: “I Believe In Dying With My Boots On”, When The Actor Said He Wanted To Work Till His Final Day

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

‘You Might Have Ten Men, But I Have An…’ Fearless Dharmendra Once Gave It Back To Underworld, Warned Not To Mess With Him

Dharmendra Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Wishing Fans On Dussehra- ‘Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De, Khushiyan De…’ Goes Viral

Afghanistan Offers Idle Mines, Minerals, Gold, and Gem Sites to India; ASSOCHAM Highlights Global Challenges

From ‘Inn Kutto Ke Saamne’ To ‘Jo Dar Gaya’: Revisiting Dharmendra’s 15 Unforgettable Dialogues As Veteran Actor Passes Away At 89

From Swimming To Regular Health Check-Ups And Love For Farming: A Glimpse Into Actor Dharmendra’s Daily Life Before He Was Admitted To Hospital

Did Dharmendra Break The Marriage Proposal Hema Malini Once Considered From THIS Actor?

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

QUICK LINKS