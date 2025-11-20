LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to revolve around strengthening bowling attacks, with Ravi Bishnoi, Matt Henry and Andre Russell emerging as the most sought-after options as franchises look to fill key squad gaps.

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 20, 2025 13:07:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

The IPL 2026 auction is turning out to be an eventful occasion, with bowling attacks getting the main priority of the franchises’ attention. Furthermore, three bowlers are turning into the hottest targets across the teams as they look to fill up gaps of the released players and make slight changes to their squads.

 

Ravi Bishnoi

He is the Indian leg-spinner and one of the biggest names in the auction. Apart from the fact that he is controlling the game with his tight lines and that he uses strategic variations, he has also captured the attention of several teams that want to boost their spin sections. The amount of ₹ 11 crore that he was getting previously is a testament to his worth, and quite a few of the franchises would like to have him as a bowler who can defend and take wickets.

 

Matt Henry

The New Zealand pacer is an obvious choice for several teams as the best option to reinforce their bowling attack. His ability to get the wickets at the death overs has made him a sought-after asset. The Gujarat Titans are among those reportedly very keen on him to bolster their fast bowling department.

 

Andre Russell

The West Indian all-rounder’s recent physical issues have not affected his stature. Rid of Kolkata Knight Riders, Russell’s name is going to be among the favourites to get offers not only from Chennai Super Kings but also from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. As we have noticed, his ability to swing the match in his favour through his fast bowling and hard hitting is priceless.

 

These premier bowlers will attract a lot of interest and also bidding at the IPL 2026 auction, as teams seek to make their bowling attacks stronger for the upcoming competitive season.

DISCLAIMER- This is for educational and informational purposes only. This information is sourced from various authentic sources.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players (2008–2025)

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 1:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andre Russellbidding warbowling attackfranchise targetsIPL 2026 AuctionIPL squadsMatt HenryRavi Bishnoitop bowlers

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players (2008–2025)

The Ashes 2025: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming In India

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

LATEST NEWS

Shaadi.com IPO: From Matchmaking To Dalal Street; Is The Company Aiming Your Portfolios On Demat Now?

Sonam Kapoor Reveals Second Pregnancy In Surprise Instagram Post; Anand Ahuja Jokes, ‘It’s Officially Double Trouble Ahead’

All About Shreyasi Singh, Daughter Of Former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, Commonwealth Games Champion And Now Minister In Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Govt

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: PM Modi’s Gamcha Moment Grabs Spotlight Yet Again

Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

Bihar Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers From BJP, JD(U) & Other NDA Partners In The New Nitish Kumar Government

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Nitish Kumar Sworn In as Bihar CM for Historic 10th Term: A Deep Dive Into His Socialist Beginnings, Big U-Turns, Ties With Lalu Yadav & BJP

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

QUICK LINKS