IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

The IPL 2026 auction is turning out to be an eventful occasion, with bowling attacks getting the main priority of the franchises’ attention. Furthermore, three bowlers are turning into the hottest targets across the teams as they look to fill up gaps of the released players and make slight changes to their squads.

Ravi Bishnoi

He is the Indian leg-spinner and one of the biggest names in the auction. Apart from the fact that he is controlling the game with his tight lines and that he uses strategic variations, he has also captured the attention of several teams that want to boost their spin sections. The amount of ₹ 11 crore that he was getting previously is a testament to his worth, and quite a few of the franchises would like to have him as a bowler who can defend and take wickets.

Matt Henry

The New Zealand pacer is an obvious choice for several teams as the best option to reinforce their bowling attack. His ability to get the wickets at the death overs has made him a sought-after asset. The Gujarat Titans are among those reportedly very keen on him to bolster their fast bowling department.

Andre Russell

The West Indian all-rounder’s recent physical issues have not affected his stature. Rid of Kolkata Knight Riders, Russell’s name is going to be among the favourites to get offers not only from Chennai Super Kings but also from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. As we have noticed, his ability to swing the match in his favour through his fast bowling and hard hitting is priceless.

These premier bowlers will attract a lot of interest and also bidding at the IPL 2026 auction, as teams seek to make their bowling attacks stronger for the upcoming competitive season.

