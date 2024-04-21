Max Verstappen Clinched Victory In 1st Chinese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen capped off a commanding weekend by clinching victory in the first Chinese Grand Prix in five years, further solidifying his lead in the world championship after securing sprint victory the day before. Dominating the race at the Shanghai International Circuit, which returned to the calendar for the first time since 2019, the three-time world champion crossed the finish line 13.7 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez securing third place.

Verstappen’s bid for a flawless weekend was only thwarted by Fernando Alonso, who claimed the bonus point for the fastest lap late in the race after a strategic tyre change.

Verstappen’s triumph marked yet another dominant performance, securing his fourth Grand Prix victory of the season alongside his sprint win. His near-perfect run was only marred by a rare brake failure in Melbourne, denying him the opportunity for a clean sweep of all five races in 2024 as he inches closer to a fourth consecutive world title.

Reflecting on his achievement, Verstappen expressed his delight, describing the weekend as “incredibly quick” and “amazing” to drive. He credited his team for providing him with a stellar car that allowed him to push to the limit throughout the race.

Behind Verstappen, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz claimed fourth and fifth place respectively, while George Russell finished sixth for Mercedes. Alonso showcased a remarkable late charge to secure seventh place, followed by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in eighth and Lewis Hamilton, who climbed from 18th on the grid to ninth.

Sergio Perez, who finished on the podium for the fourth time in five rounds this season, expressed frustration at losing positions due to a safety car intervention, emphasizing the challenge of maintaining tyre performance under such circumstances.

Amidst the racing action, China’s first Formula One driver, Zhou Guanyu, captivated fans as he made his home grand prix debut. Zhou’s emotional exit from the cockpit, greeted by tears and applause from the capacity crowd, underscored the significance of his milestone moment in front of his home fans.

In conclusion, Verstappen’s dominant performance in the Chinese Grand Prix reaffirmed his status as a formidable contender for the world championship title, while Zhou’s memorable debut highlighted the growing global appeal of Formula One.