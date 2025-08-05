R Ashwin Hits Back At Ben Stokes Over Rishabh Pant Remark: ‘Karma Hits Instantly’

Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t hold back after Ben Stokes dismissed the idea of injury substitutions in Tests. He said that such statements should be made carefully, especially when situations change quickly in cricket. According to Ashwin, karma doesn’t take long to return the favour.

Ashwin Slams Stokes for ‘Ridiculous’ Comment

The drama began when England captain Ben Stokes called the idea of injury-based substitutions “ridiculous.” This comment came after India’s Rishabh Pant suffered a foot fracture in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes also picked up a shoulder injury in the fifth game.

Cricket rules currently only allow concussion substitutes to play full roles like batting or bowling. In other injury cases, only fielding substitutes are allowed. India coach Gautam Gambhir raised the topic again and said rules should change. But Stokes wasn’t in favour and called it a loophole-prone idea.

Ashwin brought this up on his YouTube channel. “Gautam Gambhir had said that injuries like these warrant substitutions,” Ashwin said. “Immediately after, the same question was asked to Ben Stokes and he said, ‘It’s absolutely a joke.’ … I’m a big fan of Ben Stokes. I admire his attitude. But you need to think before you speak.”

Chris Woakes Injury Turns Tables

During the fifth Test, Chris Woakes got injured on Day 1 and couldn’t bowl again. He returned to bat with one hand in a sling on the final day. His fighting spirit impressed Ashwin, who praised the English all-rounder for his commitment.

“Today, Chris Woakes walked out with his shoulder tucked into his sweater and gave it his all to help the team win. He almost did it. He was running, showing immense game awareness. Hats off to Chris Woakes — remarkable attitude, remarkable fight, putting his body on the line.”

Ashwin used this moment to remind Stokes how quickly tables can turn. He added that it’s easy to comment until something similar happens to your own team. He questioned whether Stokes would still call it a joke if Pant were playing for England and got injured.

Substitution Rule Needs Empathy, Says Ashwin

Ashwin also mentioned former England skipper Michael Vaughan’s support for rule changes. Vaughan said that the game should evolve and allow substitutions for serious injuries. Ashwin echoed this thought and said some level of empathy was needed in such cases.

“Michael Vaughan said this is one area where the game can evolve. Substitutions should be allowed. All I’m saying is: show a little empathy for the other team. Stokes should have considered what it would be like if a player of Rishabh Pant’s calibre was in his team and got injured. Wouldn’t you want a substitution? Wouldn’t that be fair? You are free to share your opinion — but using words like ‘joke’ and ‘ridiculous’ isn’t respectful. Think before you speak. Karma hits instantly,” he added.

Stokes Stands His Ground on Injury Substitutes

Even after seeing what happened to Woakes, Stokes didn’t change his view. He couldn’t play the final Test himself due to injury but still spoke strongly during the post-match press conference.

“I don’t see it [injury substitutes] being a thing,” said Stokes. “Sorry about this, but if someone gets injured tough s***, deal with it. That’s how we view it,” he said.

