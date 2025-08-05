What Nickname England Players Use For Mohammed Siraj In The Dressing Room, Revealed!

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has shared an interesting detail from the England camp. He said the England players have a locker room nickname for Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. They call him Mr. Angry because of his aggressive attitude on the field.

Mohammed Siraj Earns Respect After Oval Heroics

Hussain mentioned this in his column where he praised Siraj’s impact in the Oval Test. He called him a “born entertainer” and said Siraj has all the right things — energy, talent, and drive — to succeed at the top level. His performance earned appreciation even from opponents.

Siraj picked up nine wickets in that game, including a five-for in the second innings. Even though he dropped Harry Brook early, who later made a century, Siraj didn’t lose focus. He still helped India pull off a tight six-run win and level the series 2-2.

Siraj finished the five-Test series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. It was a big achievement, considering the ups and downs he faced in the series. His strong comeback at The Oval showed his mental toughness and hunger to fight till the last ball.

‘Mr. Angry’ Tag Explained by Nasser Hussain

“He’s fiery, the England boys call him Mr. Angry, and he has the longest follow-through in the history of the game, but he demands your attention,” Hussain wrote in The Daily Mail. “You could do a montage of the histrionics – down on his knees in despair at Lord’s…”

“…the celebrations and dejection when DRS decisions go one way or another,” he continued. Hussain appreciated Siraj’s emotions, saying it made him fun to watch. But beyond the drama, he also praised Siraj’s serious cricketing growth and technical development in recent years.

“He’s a born entertainer, but crucially he’s got all the other attributes you need at the highest level: heart, passion, and ultimately skill. He’s gone from being a hit-the-deck bowler using wobble seam to trap people LBW – as he did with Joe Root…”

“…to one who has developed outswing so big that Shubman Gill wasn’t interested in taking the second new ball,” he added.

Siraj Delivers Under Pressure

Hussain pointed out Siraj’s brilliant yorker to Crawley and then again to Atkinson on Day 4 of the Oval Test. That ball stopped Atkinson from hitting a six, which could have tied the game. Instead, Siraj nailed the yorker and helped India win by just six runs.

“Then, there is the fabulous yorker, such as the one to Crawley late on day three. He went to it again just before midday, knowing that Gus Atkinson was trying to hit him over midwicket for a second six that would have tied the game…”

“…nailing it under the most immense pressure. If Siraj gets it wrong, India lose the series, so it was perfect execution from a champion cricketer that has unfairly courted controversy over the past month,” Hussain wrote.

Earlier, Joe Root had also spoken about Siraj. Though it was light-hearted, Root had once commented on Siraj’s on-field aggression. He said Siraj tries to act angry while bowling, but he can see through it and knows it’s more show than anything else.

Test Series Leaves Hussain Emotional

Hussain ended his piece by talking about how emotional the last day of the series felt. He said he will miss the excitement, and the kind of drama it brought makes you wonder why some people still doubt the value of Test cricket in modern times.

“Now it’s finished, I will miss it. So incredible has it been that it makes you wonder why this format is ever questioned? If you landed someone 30 days ago and took them around this country’s Test match venues, asking them: Is this thing we call Test cricket working? They’d look at you funny. It’s so bloody good,” Hussain said.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul’s Decision Of Sacrifice: Putting England Cricket Tour Ahead Of Newborn Daughter