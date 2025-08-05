KL Rahul’s Decision Of Sacrifice: Putting England Cricket Tour Ahead Of Newborn Daughter

KL Rahul shared a very emotional part of his life recently. He became a father this year but couldn’t spend much time with his baby girl. Rahul said it was a very hard time for him as he had to leave for cricket just two days after her birth.

KL Rahul had to miss early days of fatherhood

KL Rahul said that he had to go and play in the IPL soon after his daughter was born. He tried to come back home whenever there were short breaks, but he couldn’t stay for long.

“Two days after she was born, I had to go play the IPL game and I tried in whatever breaks we got during the IPL to go back for a couple of days and then finish the IPL,” he said in an emotional chat on Sony Network.

He said it was very painful to leave the baby and go for cricket again and again. But he also said he had to do it because that was the right thing for his professional career.

KL Rahul says England tour was another tough call

Rahul also said that going for the India A match and then England tour was even harder. He had already spent very less time with the baby, and going away for two more months made him feel more emotional.

“It was really hard to take that decision to come here and play that India A game as well because I had not spent any time with her and I knew when I came here, I won’t see her for another two months, so it’s a really, really hard decision,” he added.

He shared that last few months were very heavy on his heart. He had to choose between family and career. But still, he went with the decision to play cricket, as it felt right at that time.

KL Rahul thankful to wife and family

Rahul said his wife was very understanding and supported him in every way. That made it a bit easier for him to stay focused on cricket.

“There were some really hard decisions that I’ve had to make in the last few months, but yeah, I thought that that was the right thing to do for me professionally, and my family’s been really supportive.”

“My wife was very supportive – So, I came here, so I haven’t seen her, and I just keep seeing her pictures, and I’m always on the baby camera, making sure I don’t miss anything or any part of her growth. So, it’s a difficult thing to do when you’re travelling and playing and you miss each day,” he concluded.

KL Rahul did well in England series

Even after facing all this, KL Rahul played really well during the England tour. He scored 532 runs in five matches, with an average of 53.20. It showed how strong he stayed even while going through personal sacrifice.

