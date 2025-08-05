Home > Sports > Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup 2026

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup 2026

The Indian cricket team is going to have a packed schedule from September 2025 till the T20 World Cup in 2026. After a break in August, the team will start with the Asia Cup in UAE, followed by Test and white-ball series against West Indies, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. The season will end with the T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will host together.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches from Asia Cup to T20 World Cup 2026 (Image Credit - X)
Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches from Asia Cup to T20 World Cup 2026 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 5, 2025 13:51:23 IST

After hard series in England, Indian cricket team is now on rest. But this rest is not for too long. Soon, team will start new busy season. This season will go on till 2026 T20 World Cup which will be in India and Sri Lanka together.

Asia Cup 2025 is India’s Next Match

India was going to tour Bangladesh in August, but now it is moved to 2026. Because of that, India have no matches in August. The next series for Indian cricket team is Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. This tournament will be in T20 format.

Asia Cup will happen from 9th to 28th September. India will play between 3 to 7 matches in this. There is also chance of 2 or 3 matches between India and Pakistan, if both teams go further in tournament.

Last time India and Pakistan played was in February, in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

India Will Play Test and ODI Series Before World Cup

After Asia Cup, India will play two Test matches against West Indies in India. This will happen from 2nd to 14th October. Then team will travel to Australia.

In Australia, India will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from 19th October to 8th November. This tour will help team before T20 World Cup.

Next, South Africa will come to India. From 14th November to 19th December, India will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is at home. This is big home series for Indian cricket team.

Home Series With New Zealand Before T20 World Cup

After South Africa series, India will play New Zealand at home. This series will be from 11th to 31st January 2026. It will have 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

After this, team will go into T20 World Cup. That World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March. India will play 4 to 9 matches, depending on how far they go.

Team will try to defend their title in home conditions.

Senior Players Play ODIs, Young Players Take T20s and Tests

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will only play ODIs. They already retired from T20 and Test formats. So they will play in the 9 ODI matches till January 2026.

Young players like Shubman Gill will lead the team in T20Is and Tests. India will also play 4 Test matches by end of 2025.

There is news that India might go to Sri Lanka in August for a white-ball series. But it is not confirmed yet by BCCI or Sri Lanka board.

Indian Cricket Team Full Match Schedule Till 2026

EventDatesMatchesHost Country
Asia Cup 20259 – 28 September 20253–7 T20IsUAE
India vs West Indies2 – 14 October 20252 Test matchesIndia
India vs Australia19 October – 8 November 20253 ODIs, 5 T20IsAustralia
India vs South Africa14 November – 19 December 20252 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20IsIndia
India vs New Zealand11 – 31 January 20263 ODIs, 5 T20IsIndia
T20 World Cup 2026February – March 20264–9 T20IsIndia / Sri Lanka

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup 2026

