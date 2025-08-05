Home > Sports > India’s Oval Masterclass Shakes Up WTC Standings — Who’s On Top Now?

India’s stunning win at The Oval, powered by Siraj’s five-for and Krishna’s support, leveled the series 2–2 and shook up the WTC standings. India rose to third, while England slipped to fourth. With key series ahead, the race to the WTC final intensifies after this pivotal result.

August 5, 2025

Mohammed Siraj lit up Day 5 of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, delivering a spellbinding five-wicket haul that helped India seal one of their most iconic Test wins. With Prasidh Krishna also striking with four wickets, the visitors pulled off a dramatic comeback to level the series 2-2, a result that could prove vital in the larger context of the World Test Championship.

The win not only denied England a 3-1 series victory on home soil but also dealt a blow to their WTC ambitions. For India, it was a huge morale boost and a timely surge up the standings.

Siraj’s Spell Seals a Comeback for the Ages

Mohammed Siraj’s relentless pace and precision dismantled England’s middle order, flipping the script on a match that was hanging in the balance. With Krishna providing crucial breakthroughs, India closed out the series on a high, showing why they remain a force in world cricket. It was a gritty performance that will be remembered for years.

WTC Table Shifts, India Climb, England Slip

India’s Oval triumph sees them rise to third in the WTC 2025–27 points table with 28 points and a 46.67% PCT. England, with the same number of wins (2) from five matches, now trail closely with 26 points and a 43.33% PCT. Australia holds a commanding lead, winning all three of their matches so far.

Updated Standings:

  • Australia – 36 pts (100% PCT)
  • Sri Lanka – 16 pts (66.67% PCT)
  • India – 28 pts (46.67% PCT)
  • England – 26 pts (43.33% PCT)
  • Bangladesh – 4 pts (16.67% PCT)
  • West Indies – 0 pts (0% PCT)

What’s Next: India Eye Home Advantage, England Brace for Ashes

India will host West Indies for a two-Test series beginning 2 October, followed by two more Tests against South Africa starting 14 November. England now turn their attention to a tough Ashes tour of Australia — five matches starting 21 November that could define their WTC fate.

The Oval win wasn’t just a statement — it reshaped the WTC landscape.

