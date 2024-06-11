Rohan Bopanna And Sumit Nagal Secure Spots for India at Paris 2024 Olympics

The qualification window for the Paris Olympics in tennis closed on Monday, with world number four Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal securing their spots for India based on their Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings in doubles and singles, respectively.

Rohan Bopanna, who has maintained a position in the top 10 of the doubles rankings since November last year, earned his quota comfortably. His consistent performance has solidified his place among the top contenders for the upcoming Olympics.

Sumit Nagal also secured his Olympic berth after a significant jump in the singles rankings. Following his victory at the ATP Challenger title at the Heilbronn Neckarcup in Germany, Nagal climbed 18 places, reaching a career-best ranking of 77 from 95. This achievement came just in time for the end of the qualification window, as reported by Olympics.com.

The men’s and women’s singles competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics will feature 64 players each, with the top 56 players from the ATP Rankings released on June 10 automatically qualifying. Each country is limited to a maximum of four quotas. France, as the host nation, had a reserved quota spot, but since all four French players secured their spots via rankings, the reserved quota was reallocated, raising the cut-off from 56 to 57 players. Nagal occupied this last spot, ensuring his place in the Olympic lineup.

Nagal, who previously represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was ranked 138th in January but broke into the Top 100 earlier this year after winning the Chennai Open.

READ MORE : T20 World Cup 2024: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8s After Loss To India?

For Olympic tennis, National Olympic Committees (NOCs) worldwide must confirm their usage of quotas by July 19. They hold exclusive authority over their country’s representation at the Olympics and will determine the final selection of athletes.

In the doubles event, each of the men’s and women’s competitions will feature 32 teams, with a maximum of two teams per country. The top 10 players in the doubles rankings, provided they have a partner ranked within the top 300, were the first to qualify. Bopanna, having secured his spot, is expected to partner with world number 67 Sriram Balaji for the Olympics, pending confirmation from the NOC.

Bopanna, 44, had a notable year, winning the Australian Open Grand Slam in January and reaching the semi-finals at the French Open. He previously represented India at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics but missed out on the Tokyo 2020 Games.

As the athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics, their recent achievements highlight India’s growing prominence in international tennis.

Show Full Article