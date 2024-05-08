Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals Captain, Reacts to Defeat Against Delhi Capitals

Following Rajasthan Royals’ defeat to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), skipper Sanju Samson provided insights into the match, acknowledging the challenge posed by the target set by Delhi and reflecting on his team’s performance.

Despite a valiant effort from Samson, whose masterful innings almost secured victory for RR, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers maintained their composure in the crucial moments, securing their sixth win of the season and keeping their playoffs hopes alive.

Samson expressed his thoughts after the game, stating, “I think we had it in our hands, it was like 11-12 runs per over, it was achievable, but these things happen in IPL.” He highlighted the significance of minimizing boundaries conceded, suggesting that Delhi’s total was slightly inflated due to extra runs conceded by RR.

Commenting on RR’s overall performance, Samson noted the team’s resilience despite the loss, emphasizing the need for fine-tuning and maintaining momentum. He credited Delhi Capitals’ opener, Fraser McGurk, for his impactful innings, while also acknowledging the contributions of Tristan Stubbs against RR’s key bowlers.

Reflecting on the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. However, fine batting performances from Delhi Capitals’ youngsters, including half-centuries from Fraser McGurk and Abhishek Porel, propelled the team to a formidable total of 221/8 in their 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was RR’s standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 24 runs.

In the chase, despite losing early wickets, RR remained in contention, largely due to Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 86 off 46 balls, supported by contributions from Riyan Parag and Shubham Dubey. However, Samson’s dismissal proved pivotal, ultimately leaving RR short of victory.

Delhi Capitals’ bowlers shared the spoils, with Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/25. With this win, DC climbed to fifth place in the IPL standings, while RR maintained their position in second place.

The match showcased the intensity and competitiveness typical of IPL encounters, highlighting the importance of performance under pressure and the fine margins that separate victory from defeat. As the tournament progresses, both teams will look to build on their performances and consolidate their positions in the league standings.