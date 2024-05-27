Shah Rukh Khan, KKR Celebrate IPL Win, Rinku, Nitish Praise Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his team’s third Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, expressing his joy and affection for his team members.

Following the match, Shah Rukh Khan personally celebrated with each team member, even kissing mentor Gautam Gambhir’s forehead in a moment of heartfelt appreciation. Gambhir’s return to the team significantly contributed to KKR’s success this year. The celebratory mood was palpable at Chepauk, the same ground where KKR won their maiden title in 2012 under Gambhir’s leadership.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final has ignited joyous celebrations within the KKR camp. SRK quickly made his way to the field to congratulate his players on their decisive win, embracing nearly every player and showing particular affection by kissing Gambhir’s forehead.

Shah Rukh Khan kissed Gautam Gambhir’s forehead. 💜 pic.twitter.com/GGEpuijOUw — 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐝 (@Azad_jawan) May 26, 2024

Rinku Singh, a hard-hitting batter, expressed his excitement and fulfillment at winning the title with KKR, a team that has supported him for seven years. Despite not having his best personal performance, Singh’s contributions over the years made him a deserving champion. “Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true – I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God’s plan,” Rinku told the broadcasters after the match.

KKR batter Nitish Rana also reflected on Gambhir’s fierce determination, recalling a conversation they had before the IPL 2024 season. “When Gautam Gambhir was signed as our mentor, I had congratulated him on WhatsApp. I wrote a long message to him, and he thanked me, but he also said he’ll be the happiest when we’ll lift the trophy at the podium. Today is that day, and I’ll remember that message forever,” Rana said.

The King, the Queen and the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Sz5KCZRWVS — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 26, 2024

In the final match, KKR delivered an outstanding performance to secure their third IPL title. The KKR bowlers dominated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), restricting their batting lineup to just 113 runs. In response, KKR chased down the target in only 10.3 overs, with eight wickets to spare, sealing their place as champions once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Style Story 🦋 (@starstylestory)

