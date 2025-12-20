Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has started preparations for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled to begin on December 24. The right-handed batter was earlier included in the Delhi squad for the 50-over tournament and the side will be led by the Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.







Kohli has been in fine form with the bat and has struck four 50+ scores in the last four ODIs that he has played. Kohli had a forgettable outing in the first two matches in Australia but made a roaring comeback in the final ODI before smashing a couple of tons on the trot against South Africa at home. Kohli concluded the three-match series with a brisk fifty and moved to the second spot in the ICC Rankings for the batters.

King, Hitman ಮತ್ತು ನಮ್ಮ Rahul ಈಸ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್! 💥🦁 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26ಕ್ಕೆ ಮೂರು ಬಲಿಷ್ಠ ತಂಡಗಳ ಘೋಷಣೆ. ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಎಂಟ್ರಿಯಿಂದ ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 24ರ ಮೇಲೆ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಕಣ್ಣು! 👀🏆 [Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul] pic.twitter.com/ny2Ljjlik5 — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) December 20, 2025







The flamboyant batter’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will help him prepare for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli has already started his practice for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. At 37, I’ve honestly never seen a player show this level of passion and hunger for domestic (county) cricket.pic.twitter.com/i1DS7iBov1 — Aman. (@ProteinKohlii) December 20, 2025







In addition to Pant and Kohli, the Delhi squad also features the likes of Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Anuj Rawat and Sarthak Ranjan, among others.

