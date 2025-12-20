LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli will be a part of the Delhi team that will be led by Rishabh Pant in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 20, 2025 17:03:02 IST

Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has started preparations for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled to begin on December 24. The right-handed batter was earlier included in the Delhi squad for the 50-over tournament and the side will be led by the Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.



Kohli has been in fine form with the bat and has struck four 50+ scores in the last four ODIs that he has played. Kohli had a forgettable outing in the first two matches in Australia but made a roaring comeback in the final ODI before smashing a couple of tons on the trot against South Africa at home. Kohli concluded the three-match series with a brisk fifty and moved to the second spot in the ICC Rankings for the batters. 



The flamboyant batter’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will help him prepare for the upcoming series against New Zealand. 



In addition to Pant and Kohli, the Delhi squad also features the likes of Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Anuj Rawat and Sarthak Ranjan, among others.

Also Read: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 5:03 PM IST
