LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Former Pakistan hockey Olympian and team manager Anjum Saeed was offloaded during an international flight after being caught smoking inside the aircraft while it refuelled in Brazil, prompting the Pakistan Sports Board to seek an inquiry into the serious aviation safety violation.

Former Pakistan hockey Olympian and team manager Anjum Saeed. (Photo: X)
Former Pakistan hockey Olympian and team manager Anjum Saeed. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 20, 2025 14:49:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Former Pakistan hockey Olympian and national team manager Anjum Saeed has landed in serious controversy after being caught smoking inside an airplane during an international flight, a major violation of aviation safety rules. The incident reportedly occurred while the flight was refuelling at Rio de Janeiro airport in Brazil, leading to Anjum being offloaded mid-journey.

You Might Be Interested In

Saeed was travelling with the senior Pakistan hockey team following their participation in the FIH Pro League in Argentina, where he was assigned as the team manager.

Offloaded in Brazil, Barred From Boarding Flight to Dubai

According to sources, Anjum Saeed, along with a Pakistan player, was not allowed to re-board the aircraft to Dubai after airline staff discovered that he had been smoking while the plane was stationary during refuelling. Smoking on aircraft is strictly prohibited under international aviation regulations due to severe fire and safety risks.

You Might Be Interested In

The situation reportedly escalated when Saeed and another player argued with airline authorities after he was confronted for the violation.

Pakistan Sports Board Seeks Independent Inquiry

The incident has drawn sharp attention from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which has reportedly asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

A senior PSB official stated that the board had gathered preliminary information on the episode but was awaiting the PHF’s response and disciplinary action.
 “This incident does not reflect well on Pakistan sports, especially when a senior official is involved,” the official said, emphasising the seriousness of the misconduct.

Anjum Saeed Denies Returning With Team

After returning to Pakistan earlier this week, Anjum Saeed claimed that he did not travel back with the team due to “personal work in Dubai.” However, officials have contradicted this assertion, linking his separate return to the mid-air smoking incident and subsequent offloading.

Decorated Career Now Overshadowed

Anjum Saeed is a well-known figure in Pakistan hockey, having represented the country as a defender and midfielder. He featured in the 1992 Olympic semifinal and was part of the historic squads that won the Hockey World Cup and Champions Trophy in 1994. His appointment as team manager was seen as a move to bring experience and leadership to the squad.

Pakistan’s FIH Pro League Debut Ends on Sour Note

The controversy comes at an already difficult time for Pakistan hockey. The national team failed to make a strong impact in their first-ever FIH Pro League appearance, and the off-field incident has further dented the image of the sport.

With aviation safety violations treated as a grave offence worldwide, the outcome of the PHF inquiry is now awaited, as calls grow for accountability and disciplinary action against those responsible.

ALSO READ: India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Anjum SaeedAnjum Saeed newshome-hero-pos-6mid-air misconductPakistan hockey team manager

RELATED News

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: American Boxer Jake Paul Slammed As ‘Absolute Embarrassment And Fraud’ After Getting Knocked Out

How Much Money Will Ishan Kishan-Led Jharkhand Team Get After SMAT Glory?

Third Ashes Test: Harry Brook Falls To Nathan Lyon, Australia’s Victory In Sight

LATEST NEWS

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Bill Clinton To Michael Jackson: All The High-Profile Celebrities Named In Epstein’s Files And How to Check Them Online

New Insurance Rules: What Changes For Customers, Policy Holders Under Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill 2025 | Explained

Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah Drop First Couple Photo Before Wedding, Spark Buzz: ‘Grateful For Warm Blessings’

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

‘Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity’: Inside India’s First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane
Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane
Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane
Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

QUICK LINKS