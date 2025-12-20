Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Former Pakistan hockey Olympian and national team manager Anjum Saeed has landed in serious controversy after being caught smoking inside an airplane during an international flight, a major violation of aviation safety rules. The incident reportedly occurred while the flight was refuelling at Rio de Janeiro airport in Brazil, leading to Anjum being offloaded mid-journey.

Saeed was travelling with the senior Pakistan hockey team following their participation in the FIH Pro League in Argentina, where he was assigned as the team manager.

Offloaded in Brazil, Barred From Boarding Flight to Dubai

According to sources, Anjum Saeed, along with a Pakistan player, was not allowed to re-board the aircraft to Dubai after airline staff discovered that he had been smoking while the plane was stationary during refuelling. Smoking on aircraft is strictly prohibited under international aviation regulations due to severe fire and safety risks.

The situation reportedly escalated when Saeed and another player argued with airline authorities after he was confronted for the violation.

Pakistan Sports Board Seeks Independent Inquiry

The incident has drawn sharp attention from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which has reportedly asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

A senior PSB official stated that the board had gathered preliminary information on the episode but was awaiting the PHF’s response and disciplinary action.

“This incident does not reflect well on Pakistan sports, especially when a senior official is involved,” the official said, emphasising the seriousness of the misconduct.

Anjum Saeed Denies Returning With Team

After returning to Pakistan earlier this week, Anjum Saeed claimed that he did not travel back with the team due to “personal work in Dubai.” However, officials have contradicted this assertion, linking his separate return to the mid-air smoking incident and subsequent offloading.

Decorated Career Now Overshadowed

Anjum Saeed is a well-known figure in Pakistan hockey, having represented the country as a defender and midfielder. He featured in the 1992 Olympic semifinal and was part of the historic squads that won the Hockey World Cup and Champions Trophy in 1994. His appointment as team manager was seen as a move to bring experience and leadership to the squad.

Pakistan’s FIH Pro League Debut Ends on Sour Note

The controversy comes at an already difficult time for Pakistan hockey. The national team failed to make a strong impact in their first-ever FIH Pro League appearance, and the off-field incident has further dented the image of the sport.

With aviation safety violations treated as a grave offence worldwide, the outcome of the PHF inquiry is now awaited, as calls grow for accountability and disciplinary action against those responsible.

