LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

Team India is not only defending last year's T20 World Cup title but also exhibiting its excellent white ball skills and maturing simultaneously. The announcement of the team would also include the confirmation of the squad for the home series against New Zealand.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 20, 2025 14:31:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Indian squad can be considered valid and effective through a press conference held by BCCI, the top cricket body in India, on Saturday, December 20, in Mumbai. Leading selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav were quite influential in the whole selection process. India is not only defending last year’s T20 World Cup title but also exhibiting its excellent white ball skills and maturing simultaneously. The announcement of the team would also include the confirmation of the squad for the home series against New Zealand, which is probably going to be the last warm up before the World Cup in February 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Check Full Player List

India’s five match T20 series with New Zealand in January 2026 has been earmarked as an important period for Indian team preparations, and at the same time a trial for selection and combinations to be done in a competitive environment. India’s Group A position in the tournament, which consists of Pakistan, USA, and Namibia, means that the team’s first matches will decide their fate in the title defence. The official list release is still pending, but what is going on in the minds of the selectors is the best combination of players with experience, power and tactical flexibility for achieving the goal.



The selection panel’s key decisions were mainly about the overall balance and players’ recent form in batting and bowling. The comeback of Hardik Pandya along with his spectacular hitting has contributed a lot, but the question Suryakumar Yadav’s inconsistency in batting performance just before the event will still be a worry. Abhishek Sharma is the one who has been noticed for his continuous good performances, and so he has added strength to India’s batting unit.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1IND T20 World Cup teamIndia squad announcement liveindia t20 wc full team listIndia T20 World Cup 2026 squadIndia vs New Zealand T20 series squadindia wc t20 squad list

RELATED News

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: American Boxer Jake Paul Slammed As ‘Absolute Embarrassment And Fraud’ After Getting Knocked Out

How Much Money Will Ishan Kishan-Led Jharkhand Team Get After SMAT Glory?

Third Ashes Test: Harry Brook Falls To Nathan Lyon, Australia’s Victory In Sight

LATEST NEWS

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Bill Clinton To Michael Jackson: All The High-Profile Celebrities Named In Epstein’s Files And How to Check Them Online

New Insurance Rules: What Changes For Customers, Policy Holders Under Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill 2025 | Explained

Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah Drop First Couple Photo Before Wedding, Spark Buzz: ‘Grateful For Warm Blessings’

‘Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity’: Inside India’s First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna Film Crushes James Cameron’s Release on Day 1 Box Office With This BIG MARGIN

EnglishYaari Raises INR 1 Cr at INR 10 Cr Valuation; Bihar Startup Targets INR 50 Cr ARR by 2027

IGP Launches ‘Find My Santa’ to Transform How India Plays Secret Santa This Christmas

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback
India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback
India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback
India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

QUICK LINKS