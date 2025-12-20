India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Indian squad can be considered valid and effective through a press conference held by BCCI, the top cricket body in India, on Saturday, December 20, in Mumbai. Leading selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav were quite influential in the whole selection process. India is not only defending last year’s T20 World Cup title but also exhibiting its excellent white ball skills and maturing simultaneously. The announcement of the team would also include the confirmation of the squad for the home series against New Zealand, which is probably going to be the last warm up before the World Cup in February 2026.

India Squad Announced For T20I World Cup 2026 And New Zealand T20I Series, Check Full Player List

India’s five match T20 series with New Zealand in January 2026 has been earmarked as an important period for Indian team preparations, and at the same time a trial for selection and combinations to be done in a competitive environment. India’s Group A position in the tournament, which consists of Pakistan, USA, and Namibia, means that the team’s first matches will decide their fate in the title defence. The official list release is still pending, but what is going on in the minds of the selectors is the best combination of players with experience, power and tactical flexibility for achieving the goal.







The selection panel’s key decisions were mainly about the overall balance and players’ recent form in batting and bowling. The comeback of Hardik Pandya along with his spectacular hitting has contributed a lot, but the question Suryakumar Yadav’s inconsistency in batting performance just before the event will still be a worry. Abhishek Sharma is the one who has been noticed for his continuous good performances, and so he has added strength to India’s batting unit.

