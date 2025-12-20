LIVE TV
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report

The weather forecast for the time being shows nothing unusual, but the recent rainfall in Dubai indicates that fans should not completely discount the possibility of interruptions on the day of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025.

(Image credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 20, 2025 11:05:39 IST

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report

The U19 Asia Cup final which everyone was expecting between the two arch rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, December 21 during the 10:30 AM IST slot, to be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, where the captains of the two teams got victory through easy wins in the semifinals. The rain has already disturbed the UAE’s cricketing event, the semi finals were played in wet conditions, and the tosses and matches were either shortened or delayed because of rain and wet outfields at the Dubai venues. Given this situation, it is reasonable for the fans to inquire whether the rain would be a spoiler again for the final match.

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Weather Report

The early local weather predictions are coming from the local weather models that indicate that the conditions might be a bit of everything cloudy with the chance of light showers in some parts of Dubai around the end of December, but the exact rain chances for the final day are still uncertain as it is too far ahead long range forecasts are less accurate. The ICC Academy Ground has had rain interruptions in matches held there recently. Still, some accounts that are more or less in the vicinity of the occurrence indicate nice temperatures and sunshine for the final which means no rain is anticipated on the day of the match. Because of this mix of signals, the weather could go either way, and the teams will be keeping a close eye on the forecasts as the day of the match gets nearer.

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: What Happens If It Rains?

If it were to rain on the final day, it is very probable that there are rules from the tournament to determine the result short format changes (such as Duckworth-Lewis-Stern cuts) would be applied if the match had already started, and the umpires might attempt to get a ruling made within the time limit set. If ongoing rain does not allow any play and no winner is declared, then sharing of points or DLS results could be among the options, depending on the rules put down by the Asian Cricket Council. The weather forecast for the time being shows nothing unusual, but the recent rainfall in Dubai indicates that fans should not completely discount the possibility of interruptions on the day of the match.

Also Read: What Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Means For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Future In Indian Cricket, Explained

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:05 AM IST
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Weather Report

QUICK LINKS