What Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Means For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Future In Indian Cricket, Explained

The two great cricketing stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have officially announced their presence at the Vijay Hazare Trophy where they would take the domestic 50 over tournament as an opportunity to perfect their form and get ready for the international ODIs that are to come. In addition to this, their presence is of great value to their home teams in terms of leadership and experience, while also serving to connect domestic and international cricket.

What Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Means For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Future In Indian Cricket (Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 20, 2025 09:53:55 IST

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is the foremost one day (50 over) cricket tournament in India’s domestic scene, consisting of state teams and Ranji squads from all over the country. It is a place where the players who are aspiring for national selection or who have just been dropped demonstrate their skills to selectors and get back to the national team. The tournament this year has even more importance as the senior Indian players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have made it clear that they will be playing in a few matches, therefore following a BCCI directive which requires centrally contracted players to play at least two games before the next ODI series.

Vijay Hazare Trophy With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma 

The most important thing for Virat Kohli in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is probably that he has not played a full domestic one day game of this tournament for more than 15 years and his last match was in the 2009/10 season. Kohli’s decision to wear Delhi white after such a long gap is not only a sign of his commitment to stay fit but also reflects the BCCI’s high regard for the participation of senior players in domestic cricket. The presence of Kohli who is with Rishabh Pant, already a captain of the Delhi team, surely brings in a lot of experience and talent to the very large pool of the team. No matter where he plays, at places like Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also his IPL home ground, he will not only bring in a big crowd of fans but will also be a major media attraction due to the historic nature of the venue.

Rohit Sharma has announced his participation and revealed that he would play with the Mumbai team at least through the first phase of the tournament which will start on December 24. His presence in the event underlines the fact that even the senior players who have withdrawn from Test and T20Is are opting for domestic cricket to be in the 50 over format. This is not only the BCCI’s domestic plan, but the Main Series ODI against New Zealand in January 2026 would also benefit from un collapsed players through the busy international calendar as the BCCI’s domestic mandate is meant for that only. 

What Does Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Means For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma?

The fact that Kohli and Rohit are playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has got more than individual fitness to account for. Their availability has brought not just depth but also leadership to their respective state sides, thus, younger domestic players getting opportunity to share the locker room with veteran international stars. It also decreases the gap between domestic and international cricket making it more continuous and providing a place for the rising talent to get groomed under the best. The tournament itself has become more competitive and visible because of the presence of such high profile players, thus, helping to keep the interest of fans outside the international calendar sustained.

Lastly, when looking at a bigger picture, this decision confirms the BCCI’s plan of making local tournaments the major source of player development and selection. As there are no other international engagements in this period, the Vijay Hazare Trophy is a perfect opportunity for senior players to work on their batting and bowling skills in the domestic arena. The maturity gained here could be a deciding factor in India’s one day future and also in its run up to the ICC events, especially the ODI World Cup cycle.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 9:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS