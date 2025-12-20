LIVE TV
'A Lot To Build On': Aiden Markram Reflects On Lessons From South Africa's 30 Run Loss To India

Due to exceptional performances from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy, Team India defeated South Africa by 30 runs and won the five match T20 International series 3-1. Since 2023, India has won eight consecutive T20 International series.

December 20, 2025 09:07:39 IST

'A Lot To Build On': Aiden Markram Reflects On Lessons From South Africa's 30 Run Loss To India

Aiden Markram, the captain of South Africa, stated that the team will benefit from this experience prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after losing the fifth and final Twenty20 International against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday by 30 runs.

What Did Aiden Markram Say After South Africa’s 30 Run Loss To India

Makram emphasised that there isn’t always a rigid batting order in the shortest format at the post-match presentation. “A difficult defeat. It was always going to require an almost flawless effort to chase 230. We were right in the race thanks to Quinny and the top three’s excellent setup. However, we were unable to sustain that pace in the middle overs,” Markram remarked.

“As a group, we’ll gain a lot of valuable lessons. Additionally, I’m confident that this experience will be beneficial because there are a lot of World Cup games being held here. We wanted to put Brevis under that kind of pressure. Sometimes he makes batting appear so simple, and that was a crucial part of the game. In an effort to make things as challenging as possible for the opposition, there was also a tactical angle that involved left-right pairings. There isn’t usually a set batting order in Twenty20 cricket; a lot of it depends on instinct. “That’s what we went with tonight, and I think flexibility is something most T20 teams rely on,” Markram said. Markram commented that these T20I games against India have given them a clearer idea of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The South African captain also hailed the Indian side for playing quality cricket throughout the series.

Team India defeated South Africa by 30 runs 

It was undoubtedly difficult. Some challenging questions were posed to us. We now have a better understanding of what is needed to win the World Cup, which is a positive thing. We had to contend with a strong Indian team that performed admirably. However, we also examined ourselves, pinpointed areas that needed improvement, and the knowledge we’ve gained over the past two weeks is priceless,” Markram said. Team India defeated South Africa by 30 runs and won the five-match Twenty20 International series 3-1 because to outstanding performances from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy. India has now won eight straight Twenty20 International series since 2023.

Batting first, India posted 231/5 on the board. Sanju Samson (37), Abhishek Sharma (34), Tilak Varma (73) and Hardik Pandya (63) chipped in runs for the hosts. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch (2/44), George Linde (1/46) and Ottneil Baartman (1/39). In response, Quinton de Kock’s 65-run knock went in vain as South Africa made 201/8 in 20 overs and lost the high-scoring contest. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy (4/53) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) had a good outing with the ball. Hardik was named Player of the Match for his 16-ball half-century.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India Outclass South Africa In T20I Series Decider At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 9:06 AM IST
Tags: t20 cricket match india vs south africawho won yesterday matchyesterday matchyesterday match result

