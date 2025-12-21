What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

The much-hyped Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour, which ended in chaos at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, cost a staggering ₹100 crore, according to disclosures made by arrested organiser Satadru Dutta during police interrogation.

The revelations, now part of an ongoing investigation, have raised serious questions about financial dealings, security lapses and the role of influential individuals in the mismanagement of the event.

₹100 Crore Spent on Messi’s India Tour

Sources cited by news agency PTI said Dutta informed investigators that the total expenditure for Lionel Messi’s visit to India stood at ₹100 crore.

Of this amount, ₹89 crore was paid to the Argentine football icon for his appearance, while ₹11 crore was paid as tax to the Indian government. These figures place the GOAT India Tour among the most expensive sports events ever organised in the country.

Sponsors and Ticket Sales Funded the Event

Dutta reportedly told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that nearly 60 per cent of the total expenditure was generated through commercial means.

Around 30 per cent of the funds came from sponsors, while another 30 per cent was raised through ticket sales. Thousands of spectators had purchased high-priced tickets to attend the event at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, which has a seating capacity of nearly 66,000.

Chaos Erupts at Salt Lake Stadium

Despite the massive spending and hype, the event descended into chaos when a large number of people gained access to the ground area and crowded around Messi, making him barely visible to fans seated in the galleries. The situation sparked anger among spectators, some of whom later vandalised parts of the stadium. The disorder prompted police intervention and led to the arrest of the chief organiser.

‘Influential Person’ Allegedly Disrupted Security Plan

During questioning, Dutta claimed that the security and access plan was derailed after a “very influential person” arrived at the stadium. He told investigators that only 150 ground passes were initially issued, but the number was allegedly increased under pressure, tripling access to the field area.

According to police sources, this sudden expansion disrupted crowd control measures and made it impossible to manage the situation effectively.

Messi’s Security Concerns Ignored

Dutta also told the SIT that Messi’s foreign security team had clearly conveyed that the footballer did not like being touched or hugged and that strict crowd restrictions were necessary.

Despite repeated public announcements urging people to maintain distance, Messi was reportedly surrounded and embraced on the field, a situation described as unacceptable by his security team.

Sports Minister’s Role Under Scrutiny

Visuals from the event showed West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas standing close to Messi and holding him around the waist while posing for photographs. Biswas has since faced allegations of using his influence to allow relatives and acquaintances access to the ground area.

Amid growing criticism, he resigned from his post as sports minister pending the completion of the investigation.

Financial Irregularities and Missing Records

The investigation has since expanded beyond crowd mismanagement. Police raids at Dutta’s residence in Rishra uncovered indications of possible financial irregularities linked to the event.

Authorities have frozen bank accounts belonging to Dutta containing ₹22 crore and are probing allegations that large sums were collected in cash for photographs with Messi without official documentation.

SIT Probing ₹100 Crore Financial Trail

Investigators have also raised concerns over missing ticket sale records, with police claiming that documentation for nearly half the tickets sold could not be traced.

The SIT is now examining suspected financial irregularities running into nearly ₹100 crore, allegedly involving organisers and their associates. The probe continues to look into security lapses, access violations and possible illegal financial dealings connected to the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour.

