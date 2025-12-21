LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

Arrested Kolkata organiser Satadru Dutta told investigators that Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour cost ₹100 crore, with ₹89 crore paid to Messi and ₹11 crore as tax. The probe now covers crowd chaos, security lapses and alleged financial irregularities.

The total cost of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour was ₹100 crore. (Photo: X)
The total cost of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour was ₹100 crore. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 21, 2025 15:05:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

The much-hyped Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour, which ended in chaos at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, cost a staggering ₹100 crore, according to disclosures made by arrested organiser Satadru Dutta during police interrogation. 

You Might Be Interested In

The revelations, now part of an ongoing investigation, have raised serious questions about financial dealings, security lapses and the role of influential individuals in the mismanagement of the event.

₹100 Crore Spent on Messi’s India Tour

Sources cited by news agency PTI said Dutta informed investigators that the total expenditure for Lionel Messi’s visit to India stood at ₹100 crore. 

You Might Be Interested In

Of this amount, ₹89 crore was paid to the Argentine football icon for his appearance, while ₹11 crore was paid as tax to the Indian government. These figures place the GOAT India Tour among the most expensive sports events ever organised in the country.

Sponsors and Ticket Sales Funded the Event

Dutta reportedly told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that nearly 60 per cent of the total expenditure was generated through commercial means. 

Around 30 per cent of the funds came from sponsors, while another 30 per cent was raised through ticket sales. Thousands of spectators had purchased high-priced tickets to attend the event at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, which has a seating capacity of nearly 66,000.

Chaos Erupts at Salt Lake Stadium

Despite the massive spending and hype, the event descended into chaos when a large number of people gained access to the ground area and crowded around Messi, making him barely visible to fans seated in the galleries. The situation sparked anger among spectators, some of whom later vandalised parts of the stadium. The disorder prompted police intervention and led to the arrest of the chief organiser.

‘Influential Person’ Allegedly Disrupted Security Plan

During questioning, Dutta claimed that the security and access plan was derailed after a “very influential person” arrived at the stadium. He told investigators that only 150 ground passes were initially issued, but the number was allegedly increased under pressure, tripling access to the field area. 

According to police sources, this sudden expansion disrupted crowd control measures and made it impossible to manage the situation effectively.

Messi’s Security Concerns Ignored

Dutta also told the SIT that Messi’s foreign security team had clearly conveyed that the footballer did not like being touched or hugged and that strict crowd restrictions were necessary. 

Despite repeated public announcements urging people to maintain distance, Messi was reportedly surrounded and embraced on the field, a situation described as unacceptable by his security team.

Sports Minister’s Role Under Scrutiny

Visuals from the event showed West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas standing close to Messi and holding him around the waist while posing for photographs. Biswas has since faced allegations of using his influence to allow relatives and acquaintances access to the ground area.

Amid growing criticism, he resigned from his post as sports minister pending the completion of the investigation.

Financial Irregularities and Missing Records

The investigation has since expanded beyond crowd mismanagement. Police raids at Dutta’s residence in Rishra uncovered indications of possible financial irregularities linked to the event. 

Authorities have frozen bank accounts belonging to Dutta containing ₹22 crore and are probing allegations that large sums were collected in cash for photographs with Messi without official documentation.

SIT Probing ₹100 Crore Financial Trail

Investigators have also raised concerns over missing ticket sale records, with police claiming that documentation for nearly half the tickets sold could not be traced. 

The SIT is now examining suspected financial irregularities running into nearly ₹100 crore, allegedly involving organisers and their associates. The probe continues to look into security lapses, access violations and possible illegal financial dealings connected to the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour.

ALSO READ: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Kolkata Messi eventLionel Messi India tour costMessi GOAT India TourSatadru Dutta

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

Heated Moment In IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Henil Patel’s Aggressive Send Off To Hamza Zahoor Goes Viral

Did Captaincy Save Suryakumar Yadav’s Spot In The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Australia Seal Ashes In Style At Adelaide, Eye WTC27 Final Spot

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

Explained: What Is The ‘Super Flu’ Subclade K And Why Is It Spreading Ahead Of Christmas?

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

A True-Blue Sindhi: How ‘Dhurandhar’ Rewrote Ranveer Singh’s Karachi Roots | Explained

Who Is Lagnajita Chakraborty? Bengal Singer Gets Abused And Harassed During Live Concert Over Refusal To Sing A Secular Song, Event Organiser Gets Arrested

Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details
What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details
What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details
What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

QUICK LINKS