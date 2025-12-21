Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t respond to any questions regarding Shubman Gill’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The former India opener was asked questions regarding the T20 World Cup squad after he arrived at the Delhi airport shortly after the announcement was made.

To everyone’s surprise, Shubman Gill was not included in the side. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it was the lack of runs and team combination that has kept Gill out of the squad.

#WATCH | Indian Men’s Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Delhi BCCI today announced India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. pic.twitter.com/RbqVtaixyR — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2025







“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference for India’s squad announcement.

“It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it’s the combinations more than anything else…Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point,” Agarkar added.

According to a PTI report, Suryakumar Yadav’s position in the team was saved just because of his captaincy.

“SKY, who by virtue of being the skipper, kept his place despite a horrific one-year run, while Gill suffered as his game didn’t seem as impactful as Abhishek Sharma’s,” the report stated.

“Anyone who knows Gambhir knows that for him, ‘winning is not everything but the only thing’. Today it was Gill, tomorrow it could be Suryakumar,” the report added.

Also Read: Did Captaincy Save Suryakumar Yadav’s Spot In The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?