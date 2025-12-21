LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill's Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir stayed silent amid a media storm over Shubman Gill’s shocking omission from the T20 World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir. (Screengrab/X)
Gautam Gambhir. (Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 21, 2025 14:14:36 IST

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t respond to any questions regarding Shubman Gill’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The former India opener was asked questions regarding the T20 World Cup squad after he arrived at the Delhi airport shortly after the announcement was made.

To everyone’s surprise, Shubman Gill was not included in the side. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it was the lack of runs and team combination that has kept Gill out of the squad.

“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference for India’s squad announcement.

“It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it’s the combinations more than anything else…Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point,” Agarkar added.

According to a PTI report, Suryakumar Yadav’s position in the team was saved just because of his captaincy.

“SKY, who by virtue of being the skipper, kept his place despite a horrific one-year run, while Gill suffered as his game didn’t seem as impactful as Abhishek Sharma’s,” the report stated.

“Anyone who knows Gambhir knows that for him, ‘winning is not everything but the only thing’. Today it was Gill, tomorrow it could be Suryakumar,” the report added.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 2:14 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Ajit Agarkargautam gambhirshubman gillt20 world cup 2026

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

