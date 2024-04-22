Yuzvendra Chahal Makes History With 200 IPL Wickets

Rajasthan Royals’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in the annals of Indian Premier League (IPL) history by becoming the first bowler ever to claim 200 wickets in the tournament. Chahal accomplished this remarkable feat during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, dismissing Mohammad Nabi in his very first over. The delivery, pitched on middle and leg, induced a leading edge from Nabi, resulting in a catch straight back to Chahal, who completed the milestone catch.

The 33-year-old surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s record of 183 IPL wickets last season, establishing himself as the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. Following Chahal on the list of top IPL wicket-takers are Dwayne Bravo (183), Piyush Chawla (181), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (174), and Amit Mishra (173). It took the leg-spinner 153 matches to reach the coveted 200-wicket mark in the IPL.

First bowler in the history of IPL to take 200 wickets! 🙌 Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal 👏👏 #TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/zAcG8TR6LN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

Chahal’s stellar performance in IPL 2022 earned him the prestigious Purple Cap, with 27 wickets to his name. This achievement came in his debut season with Rajasthan Royals after representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) previously. In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Chahal finds himself tied with Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah at 13 wickets each, vying for the Purple Cap.

As of the latest update, Mumbai Indians were batting at 167/5 in the 18th over, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma at the crease. Notably, Tilak Varma marked his fifth IPL fifty during this match.

Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the top of the IPL points table, having amassed 12 points from seven matches. With six wins under their belt, their sole defeat in the tournament thus far came against Gujarat Titans on 10th April.

With this historic achievement, Yuzvendra Chahal has not only etched his name in IPL history but has also solidified his reputation as one of the premier spin bowlers in the league.