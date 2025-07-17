Airtel Partners With Perplexity: Get A FREE 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription—Here’s What You Need To Know

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Perplexity to offer a free 12‑month Perplexity Pro subscription, valued at ₹17,000, to all 360 million Airtel users including mobile, Wi‑Fi, and DTH subscribers. This first‑ever telecom–AI tie‑up in India brings advanced AI search and deep research tools to the fingertips of ordinary customers via the Airtel Thanks app.

What Is Perplexity Pro?

Perplexity is an AI‑powered search engine that delivers conversational, real‑time answers instead of simply listing web links. While the free version offers basic features, Perplexity Pro includes expanded daily searches, access to advanced AI models like GPT‑4.1, Claude, customizable model choice, image generation, file upload & analysis, and Perplexity Labs for project building.

Globally, this premium plan costs around ₹17,000 ($200) per year. Thanks to Airtel, users can now claim it at zero cost.

How to Claim the Free Subscription

Open the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. Navigate to the Rewards & OTTs section or the AI banner on the homepage. Tap the Perplexity Pro subscription banner. Select “Claim Now” and submit any required details. Download the Perplexity app as prompted. Your Perplexity Pro subscription is activated automatically post-download.

Reports from AIM (Airtel In‑App Messenger) confirmed availability even to prepaid users, and several users on X (formerly Twitter) have shared successful activation screenshots for both prepaid and postpaid connections.

Airtel & Perplexity: Leadership Speaks Out

Airtel MD & CEO Gopal Vittal called this a “game‑changing partnership” that brings cuts‑edge AI to millions at no extra cost. He said it would help users “navigate emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas added the deal brings “accurate, trustworthy, and professional‑grade AI” to a wide audience in India students, professionals, homemakers boosting productivity, creativity, and learning.

Real‑World Benefits for Users

Consider a Rajkot student doing academic research: Perplexity Pro structures complex information clearly, helping to uphold scholarly standards. Similarly, a Kanyakumari homemaker could use it to plan meals or manage household tasks with straightforward AI‑generated responses.

Busy users planning holidays, finances, or work projects will benefit from deep research, image creation, file analysis, and collaboration tools like Perplexity Labs.

Competition & Wider AI Rollouts

Perplexity Pro directly competes with ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, supporting models like OpenAI’s o3, Claude 4.0, and xAI’s Grok 4. Users also gain API credits and priority support, and can access tools via Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and web browsers. For more demanding needs, Perplexity offers a Max plan at $200/month, providing unlimited access.

This move follows Google’s recent offer on July 15 for Indian students: free access to Gemini AI Pro (worth ₹19,500) for a year, including NotebookLM, Deep Research, and video‑creator Veo 3.

Wider Implications for Digital India

This collaboration marks a major leap in AI democratization, embedding gen‑AI tools into daily life for millions. Airtel users will now enjoy advanced research, conversational search, content creation, and learning, making high‑end AI accessible beyond corporate or academic users.

As AI becomes essential for digital literacy, this initiative ensures a broad base of users experience responsible AI in search, work, education, and daily living. With deep integration already in place and activation steps simple, Airtel and Perplexity are set to redefine how users in India consume AI.

