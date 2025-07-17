LIVE TV
Google Launches Free Gemini AI Pro Access For Indian Students: Here’s How To Avail the Offer

Google has launched a free one-year Gemini AI Pro offer for eligible Indian college and university students. The initiative aims to boost academic performance and creativity by providing access to advanced tools like Deep Research, NotebookLM, Gemini for Workspace, and 2TB cloud storage.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 12:08:14 IST

As part of a massive push to facilitate digital learning, Google has introduced an exclusive offer for college and university students in India including one-year of free access to Gemini AI Pro, the company’s most advanced artificial intelligence tool. The aim of this educational initiative is to improve academic performance, spur research, and promote creative ways of learning across the country.

The announcement was made as part of Google’s wider commitment to digital inclusion and to encourage responsible use of AI in the education sector. Students can use their institutional email IDs or valid student ID cards to verify their student status to access Gemini 2.5 Pro’s premium features for free.

What is Gemini AI Pro?

Gemini AI Pro is powered by Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, offering advanced capabilities in AI-driven assistance. It includes features like Gemini Live, NotebookLM, Veo 3 video generation, and integration with Google Workspace tools such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets.

With this offer, students will also receive 2TB of cloud storage across Google services and 5x higher limits in NotebookLM, making it easier to organise class notes, research, and academic tasks.

Why This Offer Matters

The initiative is anticipated to close the digital divide in terms of access to quality AI tools, and also increase access to AI tools at no cost. It enables students (more importantly, in rural and developing locations) to better prepare for tests, access assignment help, and learn how to use AI-based tools which are increasingly taking shape in the current job market. 

As Google has stated, the objective is not only to support academic merit, but rather to empower students to explore the use of AI for personal growth, creative endeavors, and enhanced career readiness.

Key Benefits of the Offer

  • One-year free access to Gemini AI Pro

  • Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI

  • Includes tools like NotebookLM, Gemini Live, and Veo 3

  • 2TB cloud storage across Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Gmail

  • Integration with Google Workspace for students

  • Designed to support studies, project work, interviews, and creativity

  • Promotes early adoption of ethical AI usage

How to Avail the Free Access

To activate the offer, students need to:

  1. Visit the official link: gemini.google/students

  2. Verify eligibility using a college/university email ID or upload a valid student ID or fee receipt

  3. Once verified, access is typically granted within 30 minutes

This offer is available for a limited time, and students are encouraged to register early to benefit from the full year of access.

Boosting AI Skills in Indian Education

Google’s decision to make Gemini AI Pro available for free to students in India signals a progressive move towards democratizing access to contemporary AI tools. This initiative aligns with the growing acknowledgement of AI literacy as a necessity for higher education and the necessity to prepare students for the anticipated technology-driven future.

Gemini AI Pro offers tools engineered for literature reviews, structured writing assistance, video-generative and cloud working. We expect Gemini AI Pro will recommence vital components of the students’ and personnel learning experiences in higher education. 

Tags: AI tools for Indian studentsfree Gemini AI IndiaGemini AIGoogle Gemini AI Prohow to get Gemini AI Pro free

