Home > Tech and Auto > AI Appreciation Day 2025: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Celebrate It | Explained

AI Appreciation Day 2025: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Celebrate It | Explained

AI Appreciation Day, held every July 16, celebrates AI’s impact on our lives while spotlighting ethics and the risks of advanced AI. Created by AI Heart LLC, the day encourages people to reflect on AI’s benefits and to start deeper conversations about AI regulation.

AI Appreciation Day (July 16) celebrates AI’s benefits while pushing for ethical conversations before AI becomes sentient. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 18:09:50 IST

Every July 16, people across the world are encouraged to pause and think about something that’s increasingly shaping our lives — Artificial Intelligence. AI Appreciation Day isn’t just about praising technology; it is a day that provides an opportunity for us as a society to initiate real conversations around the benefits and risks of AI, especially when it comes to ethics, regulation and its future potential.

The idea behind the inception is simple: AI has changed a lot about how we live, work and solve problems. But with more technological advancements being reported with each passing day, especially with regard to AI, there’s a growing need for awareness, dialogue and responsibility.

AI Appreciation Day: Who Started It and Why

The idea of marking an AI Appreciation Day was conceived in May 2021 by AI Heart LLC, a company focussed on building public understanding of artificial intelligence.

The creators assert that the day is to celebrate the beneficial contributions of AI technology to society as well as emphasise AI ethics and invite a meaningful conversation on AI and ethics.

The day is celebrated by tech creators and leaders everywhere by noting how AI benefits society while recognising that unbridled development can be very harmful.

Why Celebrate AI?

AI has already broken bounds in areas such as healthcare, science and technology. From enabling voice assistants to assisting surgeries that save lives, AI now appears to be at the forefront of our lives, although sometimes unwittingly. But with that much capability comes responsibility. The organsers of AI Appreciation Day have underlined the need to have moral discussions now, and not tomorrow.

“Great care, education, and respect need to be at the core of AI advancement,” the campaign’s founders explain, while warning that society needs to have a clear framework in place before AI potentially reaches a level of consciousness. This includes rules, regulations, and even defining what it means for AI to be “aware.”

“Ethics debates are happening and need to happen more on a national level before an advanced AI is created that could become conscious, thus a sentient being.”

How to Observe the AI Appreciation Day

AI Appreciation Day is centred around imparting education and initiating conversation. The day is marked to raise awareness about both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.

One creative way the organisers have encouraged participation is through a social media campaign using the hashtag #WOAII.  

AI Appreciation Day isn’t just a tech holiday, but a moment for society to hit pause, reflect and start asking some big questions about where we’re headed.

