Home > Business > Tesla To Vote On Elon Musk's xAI Investment: How Will It Impact Tesla's Growth?

Tesla shareholders will soon vote on a potential investment in Elon Musk's AI company, xAI. The decision could have significant implications for Tesla's future, raising questions about how this move might shape the company's growth and strategy. As Musk continues to expand his tech empire, the vote could be a pivotal moment for both Tesla and xAI.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 23:08:57 IST

Tesla is planning to hold a shareholder vote on whether the company should invest in its AI business, xAI. Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup. Musk, who has been heavily involved in the startup, expressed his eagerness to see Tesla back xAI, saying on social media, “If it was up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago.” The vote will determine if Tesla, a publicly traded company, will commit to supporting xAI, which is vying to compete with industry giants like OpenAI and Google.

xAI, which has already attracted substantial investment, including $6 billion from firms like Sequoia Capital, is growing rapidly. Recently, SpaceX was reported to invest $2 billion into the startup.

Tesla shareholders have raised concerns about Musk’s various ventures, including his political involvement. Some of the investors have urged Musk to dedicate more time to his CEO role at Tesla.

After Trump’s appointment as the head of DOGE, Tesla’s stock has fallen more than 16%.

The annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for November 6, 2025, the upcoming vote on xAI could prove pivotal in determining the company’s future direction.

The decision to invest in xAI reflects Tesla’s ongoing involvement in the rapidly evolving AI sector, but it may also stir debate over Musk’s ability to juggle his various business interests.

Also Read: Grok AI Set To Launch In Tesla Amid Backlash Over Controversial Content

Tags: elon muskTeslaxAI

