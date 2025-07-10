Tesla vehicles will soon have their own artificial intelligence developed by Elon Musk’s xAI. This AI model, called Grok AI, will be integrated by next week. Musk previously did not specify any timeline for the deployment of this AI model to Tesla vehicles.

This announcement came soon after Musk’s xAI launched Grok 4. This is considered to be his latest and most advanced AI model. Musk had clearly stated that the integration of AI into Tesla models was going full swing now.

However, Tesla did not respond to requests for additional comments regarding the specifics of the rollout.

Grok AI faced a controversy

Despite the enthusiasm for the deployment of Grok AI, the AI chatbot was at the center of controversy after posts from its X account were removed following criticisms about antisemitic content.

Both X users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) raised concerns about Grok’s use of offensive tropes and controversial statements. The backlash quickly mounted, casting a cloud over the expected launch.

Grok’s inclusion in Tesla’s vehicles highlights Musk’s commitment to advancing AI technology.

However, this event underlines the challenges that come with implementing cutting-edge technologies in the public domain. Tesla owners will soon have access to this new feature.

