Home > Business > Grok AI Set To Launch In Tesla Amid Backlash Over Controversial Content

Grok AI Set To Launch In Tesla Amid Backlash Over Controversial Content

Grok AI, developed by Elon Musk's xAI, is set to be integrated into Tesla vehicles by next week. This follows the launch of Grok 4, Musk's latest AI model. While the integration promises advanced AI capabilities, it has been surrounded by controversy due to the removal of antisemitic content from its X account, sparking backlash from users and the Anti-Defamation League. Despite these challenges, the launch highlights Musk’s commitment to advancing AI technology in Tesla’s ecosystem.

Grok AI
Tesla vehicles will soon have their own artificial intelligence developed by Elon Musk’s xAI (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 20:00:02 IST

Tesla vehicles will soon have their own artificial intelligence developed by Elon Musk’s xAI. This AI model, called Grok AI, will be integrated by next week. Musk previously did not specify any timeline for the deployment of this AI model to Tesla vehicles.

This announcement came soon after Musk’s xAI launched Grok 4. This is considered to be his latest and most advanced AI model. Musk had clearly stated that the integration of AI into Tesla models was going full swing now.

However, Tesla did not respond to requests for additional comments regarding the specifics of the rollout.

Grok AI faced a controversy 

Despite the enthusiasm for the deployment of Grok AI, the AI chatbot was at the center of controversy after posts from its X account were removed following criticisms about antisemitic content.

Both X users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) raised concerns about Grok’s use of offensive tropes and controversial statements. The backlash quickly mounted, casting a cloud over the expected launch.

Grok’s inclusion in Tesla’s vehicles highlights Musk’s commitment to advancing AI technology.

However, this event underlines the challenges that come with implementing cutting-edge technologies in the public domain. Tesla owners will soon have access to this new feature.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s xAI Drops Grok 4: Calls It ‘Better-Than-PhD’ But Can It Outsmart OpenAI?

