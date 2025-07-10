Elon Musk’s xAI Drops Grok 4: Calls It ‘Better-Than-PhD’ But Can It Outsmart OpenAI?

Grok 4 is here! Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, announced on Wednesday the release of its latest flagship AI model, Grok 4. Alongside it, the company introduced a new premium subscription plan, SuperGrok Heavy, priced at $300 per month.

Grok 4 Expected To Face Competition With Upcoming GPT-5

Grok 4 is xAI’s competitor to well-known AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The AI can analyze images and respond to user queries. In recent months, Grok has become more deeply integrated into Musk’s social media platform, X, which was recently acquired by xAI. This integration has made Grok’s behavior more visible to millions of users.

Grok 4 is expected to face direct competition from OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-5 model, anticipated to launch later this summer. During a livestream on Wednesday night, Elon Musk highlighted Grok 4’s academic capabilities, stating, “With respect to academic questions, Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject, no exceptions.”

He added, “At times, it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time.”

Also Read: Moto G96 5G Unveiled: Next-Level Display, AI Camera And Flagship Power Under INR 20,000- Let’s Have A Look

Elon Musk Launches Grok 4 Amid A Turbulent Week

The Grok 4 launch comes during a turbulent week for Musk’s businesses. Earlier the same day, Linda Yaccarino resigned from her role as CEO of X after approximately two years, with no successor announced yet.

This leadership change follows a controversy involving Grok’s official automated X account, which posted antisemitic comments attacking “Jewish executives” in Hollywood and praising Hitler. xAI responded by briefly limiting Grok’s account and removing the offensive posts. Following the incident, the company reportedly removed a recent addition to Grok’s system prompt, a set of instructions guiding the AI, that encouraged it not to shy away from making “politically incorrect” claims.

Despite the backlash, Musk and xAI leadership largely avoided discussing the controversy, focusing instead on the performance and features of Grok 4.

What Makes Grok 4 Super Effecient

Along with Grok 4, xAI launched Grok 4 Heavy, described as a “multi-agent version” designed for enhanced performance. Musk explained that Grok 4 Heavy deploys multiple agents to tackle a problem simultaneously, then compares their solutions “like a study group” to identify the best answer.

xAI highlighted Grok 4’s strong performance on various benchmarks, including “Humanity’s Last Exam”, a comprehensive test assessing AI’s ability to answer thousands of crowdsourced questions spanning math, humanities, and natural sciences.

According to xAI, Grok 4 scored 25.4% on this exam without the use of external “tools,” outperforming Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro at 21.6% and OpenAI’s o3 (high) at 21%. Grok 4 Heavy, when equipped with “tools,” achieved a score of 44.4%, significantly ahead of Gemini 2.5 Pro with tools, which scored 26.9%.

SuperGrok Subscription Plans

In conjunction with the new models, xAI launched SuperGrok Heavy, its highest-priced AI subscription at $300 per month. Subscribers to this tier gain early access to Grok 4 Heavy and upcoming features. This plan is positioned similarly to ultra-premium offerings from other AI companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, with xAI now leading in subscription cost among major providers.

SuperGrok Heavy users may also receive early previews of forthcoming xAI products, including an AI coding model scheduled for August, a multi-modal agent in September, and a video generation model in October.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok Deletes Antisemitic Posts After Outrage Over Hitler Praise, Hate Speech