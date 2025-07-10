LIVE TV
Moto G96 5G Unveiled: Next-Level Display, AI Camera And Flagship Power Under INR 20,000- Let’s Have A Look

Motorola launches moto g96 5G with flagship-grade curved 144 Hz pOLED display, IP68, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, AI camera, vegan leather design, and 5G—all under INR 20,000.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 14:07:27 IST

Motorola just kicked 2025 into high gear with the launch of its first g-series phone of the year- the all-new moto g96 5G!

If you loved the g85 5G, get ready to, Just gear yourself up. This sleek, powerhouse of a phone comes packed with jaw-dropping features: think a super smooth 144Hz curved pOLED display, stunning visuals, and IP68 water resistance, so it’s ready for just about anything. The camera? A 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS and 4K video recording from every lens- front and back! Under the hood, you’ve got the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 doing all the heavy lifting, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It even rocks a premium vegan leather finish, so it looks as good as it performs. And yes, the 5500mAh battery gives you up to 42 hours of power. All this, starting at just Rs. 17,999. 

There is nothing you have to hate about this!

Here Is Everything You Need To know About the Motorola’s Moto G96 5G

  • Flagship-Class Display with Rugged Durability: The moto g96 5G features a 6.67″ FHD+ curved pOLED display with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colour depth, 100% DCI-P3 gamut, and delivers up to 1600 nits peak brightness. The adaptive refresh rate helps conserve battery life, adjusting based on on-screen activity. Built to last, the device is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Motorola’s Smart Water Touch ensures screen responsiveness even when your hands are wet—ideal for unpredictable conditions.
  • Pro-Grade AI Camera and 4K Video on All Lenses: Motorola ups the camera game with a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor featuring OIS for stable, clear shots in all lighting. AI features like Photo Enhancement, Super Zoom, and Tilt-Shift make photography easier and smarter. You can record 4K videos from all lenses—including the front-facing 32 MP selfie camera, which is a first in this price segment. The rear camera setup also includes an 8 MP sensor that combines ultra-wide, macro, and depth functionality. Motorola integrates Google Photos tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor for on-device editing.
  • Speed, Storage, and Seamless Connectivity: Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4 nm chipset, the Motorola g96 5G scores up to 650K on AnTuTu benchmarks. It includes 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with RAM Boost 3.0 expanding usable memory up to 24 GB. The device supports 13 5G bands, VoNR, and 4-carrier aggregation, ensuring rapid download speeds and smoother streaming—even on the move.
  • Premium Design Meets Long-Lasting Battery: Motorola wraps performance in a slim 7.93 mm, 178 g frame with a stylish vegan leather finish, available in Pantone-curated colours: Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. The 5500 mAh battery promises up to 42 hours of runtime, and the 33 W TurboPower charger delivers a full day’s charge in 15 minutes. For immersive audio, the phone includes stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound.
  • Smart Features and Security That Go the Distance: The Motorola g96 5G runs Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI, offering a clean, fluid experience and the promise of one OS update and three years of security patches. Smart Connect 2.0 allows seamless integration with PCs or TVs for gaming, streaming, or multitasking. Security comes via Moto Secure 3.0, while Family Spaces 3.0 helps manage screen time and offers remote assistance for family members.

Quick Feature Check For The Moto G96 5G

Feature Details
Display 6.67″, 144 Hz curved pOLED, IP68
Rear Camera 50 MP OIS + 8 MP ultra‑wide/macro/depth
Selfie Camera 32 MP with 4 K video
Processor & Performance Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 650K AnTuTu
RAM & Storage 8 GB + (128/256 GB), RAM Boost to 24 GB
Battery & Charging 5500 mAh, 33 W TurboPower
Audio Quality Stereo, Dolby Atmos, Hi‑Res Audio
OS & Updates Android 15 (1 OS, 3 security years)

Tags: motorola

