Moto G96 5G Unveiled: Next-Level Display, AI Camera And Flagship Power Under INR 20,000- Let’s Have A Look

Motorola just kicked 2025 into high gear with the launch of its first g-series phone of the year- the all-new moto g96 5G!

If you loved the g85 5G, get ready to, Just gear yourself up. This sleek, powerhouse of a phone comes packed with jaw-dropping features: think a super smooth 144Hz curved pOLED display, stunning visuals, and IP68 water resistance, so it’s ready for just about anything. The camera? A 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS and 4K video recording from every lens- front and back! Under the hood, you’ve got the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 doing all the heavy lifting, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It even rocks a premium vegan leather finish, so it looks as good as it performs. And yes, the 5500mAh battery gives you up to 42 hours of power. All this, starting at just Rs. 17,999.

There is nothing you have to hate about this!

Here Is Everything You Need To know About the Motorola’s Moto G96 5G

Flagship-Class Display with Rugged Durability: The moto g96 5G features a 6.67″ FHD+ curved pOLED display with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colour depth, 100% DCI-P3 gamut, and delivers up to 1600 nits peak brightness. The adaptive refresh rate helps conserve battery life, adjusting based on on-screen activity. Built to last, the device is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Motorola’s Smart Water Touch ensures screen responsiveness even when your hands are wet—ideal for unpredictable conditions.

Quick Feature Check For The Moto G96 5G

Feature Details Display 6.67″, 144 Hz curved pOLED, IP68 Rear Camera 50 MP OIS + 8 MP ultra‑wide/macro/depth Selfie Camera 32 MP with 4 K video Processor & Performance Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 650K AnTuTu RAM & Storage 8 GB + (128/256 GB), RAM Boost to 24 GB Battery & Charging 5500 mAh, 33 W TurboPower Audio Quality Stereo, Dolby Atmos, Hi‑Res Audio OS & Updates Android 15 (1 OS, 3 security years)

