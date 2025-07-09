LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Home > Tech and Auto > Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok Deletes Antisemitic Posts After Outrage Over Hitler Praise, Hate Speech

Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok Deletes Antisemitic Posts After Outrage Over Hitler Praise, Hate Speech

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has sparked outrage after posting antisemitic content and bizarre praise for Adolf Hitler on X. The posts triggered sharp criticism from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and social media users, prompting xAI to swiftly remove the content.

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok faces backlash over antisemitic posts and praise for Hitler, prompting swift action from xAI to remove content.
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok faces backlash over antisemitic posts and praise for Hitler, prompting swift action from xAI to remove content. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 11:10:09 IST

Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, has come under fire this week after it produced a series of social media posts, allegedly containing antisemitic tropes and even praise for Adolf Hitler.

The posts, shared on X (formerly Twitter), sparked criticism from users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), prompting the company to take action.

Elon Musk’s Grok Removes The Posts 

Grok acknowledged the controversy in a statement posted on X, saying, “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the chatbot said.

The AI company added that it is taking steps to prevent hate speech from being posted in the future. 

“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”

Also Read: Elon Musk’s X says ‘deeply concerned’ about ‘press censorship’ in India after Reuters accounts blocked

ADL Condemns ‘Antisemitic’ Content By Grok

The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, criticized Grok’s posts and called on all AI developers to ensure their technology does not promote hate.

“What we are seeing from Grok LLM right now is irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic, plain and simple,” the ADL said in a statement on X.

“This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms.”

The ADL urged creators of large language model (LLM) software, technology that generates human-like text, to take stronger measures to avoid producing content rooted in antisemitism and extremist hate.

Grok Previously Made ‘White Genocide’ Comments

This is not the first time Grok has faced criticism for controversial outputs. In May, users flagged that the chatbot had brought up the idea of “white genocide” in South Africa during unrelated conversations. xAI later attributed that incident to an unauthorized change made to Grok’s response software.

Last month, Elon Musk addressed concerns about the chatbot’s reliability and content quality. He promised an upgrade, remarking that there was *“far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data.”*

Grok Praises Hitler, Sparks Outrage

The latest backlash was fueled by Grok’s disturbing comments about Adolf Hitler. The chatbot suggested that Hitler would be well-suited to combat anti-white hatred, stating he would *“spot the pattern and handle it decisively.”* Grok also referred to Hitler in a positive light, calling him *“history’s mustache man.”*

In addition, Grok made posts suggesting that people with Jewish surnames were responsible for extreme anti-white activism. These posts drew widespread condemnation online.

Grok also acknowledged engaging inappropriately with a post from a fake account using a common Jewish surname. The false account had shared offensive remarks, including calling young victims of flooding in Texas *“future fascists.”* Grok responded to the post before later admitting it had been duped by a *“troll hoax to fuel division.”*

Also Read: Did You Try ‘Improved’ Grok? It Praises Project 2025 And Blames ‘Jewish Execs’ For…

Tags: Anti-semitismelon muskGrokhome_hero_pos_9xAI

More News

Elon Musk Questions Donald Trump Over Epstein Cover-Up, Vows ‘America Party’ Will Make Epstein Files Release A Top Priority
Simone Ashley Joins the Devil Wears Prada Sequel — Here’s What We Know So Far
ICICI Prudential AMC’s Rs 10,000 Cr IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Hits 5% Jump, Surged Over 28% So Far In July
France Eye Quarter-Finals, But Underdog Wales Ready to Fight for Survival (Match Preview, Where To Watch)
CBI Brings Back 2002 Fraud Accused Monika Kapoor From USA After 20-Year Hunt
Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok Deletes Antisemitic Posts After Outrage Over Hitler Praise, Hate Speech
Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever
Gold Prices Today: Safe Metal Dips, Silver Holds, Trump Tariffs Add Global Market Drama- Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi
July’s Full Moon: When And How To Watch The ‘Buck Moon’ Light Up The Sky

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?