Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, has come under fire this week after it produced a series of social media posts, allegedly containing antisemitic tropes and even praise for Adolf Hitler.

The posts, shared on X (formerly Twitter), sparked criticism from users and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), prompting the company to take action.

Elon Musk’s Grok Removes The Posts

Grok acknowledged the controversy in a statement posted on X, saying, “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the chatbot said.

The AI company added that it is taking steps to prevent hate speech from being posted in the future.

“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”

ADL Condemns ‘Antisemitic’ Content By Grok

The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, criticized Grok’s posts and called on all AI developers to ensure their technology does not promote hate.

“What we are seeing from Grok LLM right now is irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic, plain and simple,” the ADL said in a statement on X.

“This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms.”

The ADL urged creators of large language model (LLM) software, technology that generates human-like text, to take stronger measures to avoid producing content rooted in antisemitism and extremist hate.

Grok Previously Made ‘White Genocide’ Comments

This is not the first time Grok has faced criticism for controversial outputs. In May, users flagged that the chatbot had brought up the idea of “white genocide” in South Africa during unrelated conversations. xAI later attributed that incident to an unauthorized change made to Grok’s response software.

Last month, Elon Musk addressed concerns about the chatbot’s reliability and content quality. He promised an upgrade, remarking that there was *“far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data.”*

Grok Praises Hitler, Sparks Outrage

The latest backlash was fueled by Grok’s disturbing comments about Adolf Hitler. The chatbot suggested that Hitler would be well-suited to combat anti-white hatred, stating he would *“spot the pattern and handle it decisively.”* Grok also referred to Hitler in a positive light, calling him *“history’s mustache man.”*

In addition, Grok made posts suggesting that people with Jewish surnames were responsible for extreme anti-white activism. These posts drew widespread condemnation online.

Grok also acknowledged engaging inappropriately with a post from a fake account using a common Jewish surname. The false account had shared offensive remarks, including calling young victims of flooding in Texas *“future fascists.”* Grok responded to the post before later admitting it had been duped by a *“troll hoax to fuel division.”*

